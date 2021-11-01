Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 8 loss vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears lost their third straight game with a 33-22 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, where it was Chicago’s offense that showed signs of encouragement and the defense looked awful.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.

Top 3 offense

TE Jesse James – 78.9

QB Justin Fields – 76.7

WR Darnell Mooney – 76.4

The Justin Fields to Jesse James connection was alive and well against the 49ers, where James caught three passes for 38 yards, including a beautiful 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. James received solid grades across the board in receiving, pass blocking and run blocking, and it’s clear he needs to be more involved in the receiving game.

Fields had his best game of his young career, where he showcased his impressive skillset that really got the offense moving. He was poised, confident and decisive with his throws and runs, and it really showed with his grade. He was solid int he passing game and even better on the ground, where he had his first 100-yard rushing game.

Despite failing to haul in a deep ball in the final minutes of the game, Mooney had himself an overall solid day. He led the Bears with six receptions for 64 yards, and he received high marks for his role in the passing game. Run blocking, however, wasn’t his strong suit.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Damiere Byrd

LG Cody Whitehair

TE J.P. Holtz

Byrd hasn’t really been involved on offense this season, which isn’t surprising considering the Bears’ top receivers have struggled, and Byrd isn’t really in the forefront. Byrd received poor marks in the passing game and run blocking.

Whitehair had a rough game for the Bears, as evidenced by the number of times his name was mentioned on the broadcast. He had three brutal penalties that cost the offense, and he struggled in run blocking but fared slightly better in pass protection.

Holtz struggled in the passing game and run blocking, but he did well in pass protection, which isn’t a surprise given he’s one of the Bears’ best blocking tight ends. But Holtz suffered a concussion during the game.

Top 3 defense

DT Khyiris Tonga

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

CB Jaylon Johnson

Tonga had just one tackle for loss, but he was Chicago’s highest-graded defensive player, which wasn’t hard to accomplish after yesterday’s performance. Tonga graded well in tackling and decent against the run and pass rush.

The Bears lost Eddie Jackson to a hamstring injury on the first series of the game, which led the way for Houston-Carson to see increased reps. And Houston-Carson continued to take advantage of his opportunities. He led the Bears with six tackles and added a pass breakup. He had a high tackling grade and was good in all other facets, including against the run, pass rush and coverage.

Following his worst game of the season against the Bucs, Johnson rebounded with a solid game. He graded well across the board in coverage, against the run and tackling. Johnson had four tackles and a pass breakup.

Bottom 3 defense

LB Danny Trevathan

LB Alec Ogletree

DT Mario Edwards

Things were pretty brutal for the Bears defense across the board, but once again it was Trevathan and Ogletree among the lowest-graded defensive players. Both had solid tackling grades, but they struggled in all other facets. Trevathan had a brutal 27.1 coverage grade and struggled mightily with a 43.9 grade against the run. Ogletree had a 29.4 grade against the run and was decent in coverage.

Edwards has had a rough year, and he had just one tackle against the 49ers. He struggled against the run and pass rush, although he also was solid in tackling.

Other notables

RB Khalil Herbert – 68.5

RT Larry Borom – 56.3

OLB Robert Quinn – 42.0

DT Akiem Hicks – 64.5

Herbert had another solid outing for the Bears in place of an injured David Montgomery, where he had 72 rushing yards. Herbert was marked down in run blocking and as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He graded well in the run game and pass blocking.

In Borom’s first NFL start at right tackle, he had a decent outing. Anytime you don’t hear an offensive lineman’s name, that’s usually good news. According to PFF, Borom excelled in pass blocking but struggled a bit in run blocking.

Quinn made his return to the lineup after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, but he struggled without Khalil Mack lining up opposite him. While Quinn fared well tackling and in coverage, he struggled against the run and getting after the quarterback.

Meanwhile, Hicks, who was also making his return to the lineup after reaggravating his groin, had a solid game and was the fourth-highest-graded defensive player for Chicago. He had four tackles, including one for a loss, and grade well against the run and tackling. But he did struggle a bit in pass rush and coverage.

