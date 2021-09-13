Bears PFF grades: Best and worst on defense from Week 1 loss vs. Rams
The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener, losing 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But it wasn’t the offense that was the biggest disappointment. That honor belonged to Chicago’s once-vaunted defense.
The Bears gave up 34 points — the highest to the Rams in the last four meetings — and allowed Matthew Stafford and LA’s high-powered attack to destroy them on national television. Missed tackles, blown coverages and big stars with less-than-impressive outings proved to be a recipe for disaster in the season opener.
While the defense was bad, there were some players who performed better than others. Here’s how the Bears defense graded, from best to worst, in their Week 1 loss from PFF:
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
PFF grade: 70.3
OLB Robert Quinn
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
PFF grade: 68.4
CB Kindle Vildor
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
PFF grade: 68.2
ILB Christian Jones
AP Photo/Wade Payne
PFF grade: 65.7
CB Jaylon Johnson
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 61.7
OLB Khalil Mack
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
PFF grade: 61.7
S Tashaun Gipson
Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 60.1
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/John Bazemore
PFF grade: 59.7
DL Angelo Blackson
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 58.5
DL Akiem Hicks
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 54.9
S Eddie Jackson
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
PFF grade: 52.5
ILB Roquan Smith
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 52.3
DL Damion Square
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 44.9
DL Bilal Nichols
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
PFF grade: 37.8
OLB Trevis Gipson
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 37.5
S Marqui Christian
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
PFF grade: 29.7
ILB Alec Ogletree
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
PFF grade: 29.1
DL Khyiris Tonga
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
PFF grade: 28.7
