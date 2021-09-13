Bears PFF grades: Best and worst on defense from Week 1 loss vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener, losing 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But it wasn’t the offense that was the biggest disappointment. That honor belonged to Chicago’s once-vaunted defense.

The Bears gave up 34 points — the highest to the Rams in the last four meetings — and allowed Matthew Stafford and LA’s high-powered attack to destroy them on national television. Missed tackles, blown coverages and big stars with less-than-impressive outings proved to be a recipe for disaster in the season opener.

While the defense was bad, there were some players who performed better than others. Here’s how the Bears defense graded, from best to worst, in their Week 1 loss from PFF:

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

PFF grade: 70.3

OLB Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

PFF grade: 68.4

CB Kindle Vildor

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

PFF grade: 68.2

ILB Christian Jones

AP Photo/Wade Payne

PFF grade: 65.7

CB Jaylon Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 61.7

OLB Khalil Mack

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

PFF grade: 61.7

S Tashaun Gipson

Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 60.1

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/John Bazemore

PFF grade: 59.7

DL Angelo Blackson

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 58.5

DL Akiem Hicks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 54.9

S Eddie Jackson

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

PFF grade: 52.5

ILB Roquan Smith

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 52.3

DL Damion Square

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 44.9

DL Bilal Nichols

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PFF grade: 37.8

OLB Trevis Gipson

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 37.5

S Marqui Christian

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

PFF grade: 29.7

ILB Alec Ogletree

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

PFF grade: 29.1

DL Khyiris Tonga

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

PFF grade: 28.7

