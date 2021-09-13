Bears PFF grades: Best and worst on offense from Week 1 loss vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener, losing 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But Chicago’s offense wasn’t the worst thing on the field.

Despite scoring just 14 points, the Bears offense performed better than many expected against a top-ranked Rams defense from a season ago. Andy Dalton made his debut for the Bears, and rookie Justin Fields even got in on the action for a whopping five plays.

Chicago established a balanced attack with running back David Montgomery, who ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and one of their two rushing touchdowns.

While the offense wasn’t terrible, there were some players who performed better than others. Here’s how the Bears offense graded, from best to worst, in their Week 1 loss from PFF:

WR Marquise Goodwin

PFF grade: 73.0

RB Damien Williams

PFF grade: 71.7

TE J.P. Holtz

PFF grade: 71.1

TE Cole Kmet

PFF grade: 69.4

QB Justin Fields

PFF grade: 68.0

RB David Montgomery

PFF grade: 64.5

Elijah Wilkinson

PFF grade: 63.1

QB Andy Dalton

PFF grade: 63.1

LT Jason Peters

PFF grade: 61.7

RB Khalil Herbert

PFF grade: 60.0

RT Germain Ifedi

PFF grade: 59.6

WR Allen Robinson

PFF grade: 59.5

TE Jimmy Graham

PFF grade: 59.5

WR Darnell Mooney

PFF grade: 58.0

LT Larry Borom

PFF grade: 56.0

TE Jesse James

PFF grade: 51.0

RG James Daniels

PFF grade: 50.7

WR Damiere Byrd

PFF grade: 49.7

C Sam Mustipher

PFF grade: 41.7

LG Cody Whitehair

PFF grade: 37.4

