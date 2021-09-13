Bears PFF grades: Best and worst on offense from Week 1 loss vs. Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener, losing 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But Chicago’s offense wasn’t the worst thing on the field.
Despite scoring just 14 points, the Bears offense performed better than many expected against a top-ranked Rams defense from a season ago. Andy Dalton made his debut for the Bears, and rookie Justin Fields even got in on the action for a whopping five plays.
Chicago established a balanced attack with running back David Montgomery, who ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and one of their two rushing touchdowns.
While the offense wasn’t terrible, there were some players who performed better than others. Here’s how the Bears offense graded, from best to worst, in their Week 1 loss from PFF:
WR Marquise Goodwin
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
PFF grade: 73.0
RB Damien Williams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 71.7
TE J.P. Holtz
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 71.1
TE Cole Kmet
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
PFF grade: 69.4
QB Justin Fields
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
PFF grade: 68.0
RB David Montgomery
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 64.5
Elijah Wilkinson
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 63.1
QB Andy Dalton
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 63.1
LT Jason Peters
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 61.7
RB Khalil Herbert
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 60.0
RT Germain Ifedi
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 59.6
WR Allen Robinson
Harry How/Getty Images
PFF grade: 59.5
TE Jimmy Graham
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 59.5
WR Darnell Mooney
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 58.0
LT Larry Borom
AP Photo/Wade Payne
PFF grade: 56.0
TE Jesse James
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
PFF grade: 51.0
RG James Daniels
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 50.7
WR Damiere Byrd
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 49.7
C Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
PFF grade: 41.7
LG Cody Whitehair
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
PFF grade: 37.4
1
1
1
1