Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 7 win

The Chicago Bears upset the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday Night Football, where Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 7 win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

RG Teven Jenkins – 88.3

C Sam Mustipher – 83.8

WR Equanimeous St. Brown – 79.8

Teven Jenkins has emerged as the Bears’ best offensive lineman through the first seven games, where he was once again among the highest-graded offensive players for Chicago. Jenkins earned an 88.3, which included impressive marks in run blocking (85.1) and pass protection (68.1). But perhaps the most surprising thing was Sam Mustipher was the second-highest graded offensive player with an 83.8. Mustipher, who was benched and then replaced an injured Lucas Patrick at center, earned solid marks in run blocking (81.0) and pass protection (80.6). Equanimeous St. Brown had a great game for the Bears, where he had four catches for 48 yards on seven targets. St. Brown earned high marks in the passing game (79.3) and run blocking (61.4).

Bottom 3 offense

WR Velus Jones Jr. – 54.3

TE Ryan Griffin – 56.8

WR Dante Pettis – 58.5

Velus Jones Jr. was the lowest-graded offensive player for the Bears at 54.3. Jones, who was taken off punt returns this week, saw the field for 13 offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted once. He was marked down in passing (55.2) and run blocking (57.2). Ryan Griffin had one catch for 5 yards against the Patriots, but he was also among the lowest graded players at 56.8. Griffin received a 61.8 passing grade and 56.2 grade in run blocking. Then there’s Dante Pettis, who rounds out the bottom three with a 58.5. Pettis, who had one catch for 2 yards and one carry for 29 yards, earned so-so marks in the run game (63.1), passing game (55.5) and run blocking (57.2).

Top 3 defense

S Jaquan Brisker – 90.2

LB Roquan Smith – 85.4

DE Robert Quinn – 68.9

Rookie Jaquan Brisker had a phenomenal night against the Patriots, where he was all over the field making plays. Brisker had seven tackles, one pass breakup and his first NFL interception at a critical moment. He was the highest-graded Bears player at 90.2, which included impressive marks in coverage (82.9), tackling (79.9) and run defense (72.0). Roquan Smith wasn’t far behind at 85.4, where he had another huge outing in the final year of his contract. Smith totaled 12 tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and an interception. He earned strong marks across the board in run defense (85.6), tackling (83.5), pass rush (71.9) and coverage (68.8). Robert Quinn also had a solid game, earning a 68.9 grade. Quinn had one tackle for loss and a QB hit, earning solid marks in run defense (70.0) and tackling (69.2) but was marked down in pass rush (63.5) and coverage (61.6).

Bottom 3 defense

DT Mike Pennel – 41.5

DT Armon Watts – 48.4

CB Jaylon Johnson – 51.3

Mike Pennel was Chicago’s lowest-graded player at 41.5. Pennel, who had two tackles, had a brutal blindside block penalty that got him ejected late in the game. While he was solid in tackling (68.7), he was marked down in run defense (55.1) and pass rush (60.3). Armon Watts, who had two solo tackles, was also strong in tackling (69.4). But he struggled against the run (52.9) and in pass rush (52.0). Jaylon Johnson was a surprising addition among the lowest-graded defenders with a 51.3. He received low marks in tackling (29.6) and against the run (27.8), but was adequate in coverage (60.4).

Other notables

QB Justin Fields – 71.1

TE Cole Kmet – 79.3

DT Justin Jones – 66.5

DE Trevis Gipson – 66.1

Justin Fields had his second-highest PFF grade of the season at 71.1, where his four fumbles (all recovered) had a negative impact on his grade. Fields completed 13-of-21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he added 82 rushing yards and a score. Fields earned an impressive 75.1 mark in the run game and so-so marks in the passing game (62.4) and run blocking (60.0). Cole Kmet just missed the top three with a 79.3 grade. Kmet had two catches for 32 yards, including an impressive 26-yard reception. He earned strong marks across the board in pass blocking (84.1), run blocking (82.0) and the passing game (66.0).

Justin Jones has quietly been having a good season for the Bears, and he had an impressive outing against the Patriots. Jones had two tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He just missed the top three with a 66.5 grade, which included strong marks in pass rush (77.6), coverage (60.0) and run defense (55.9). But he received a poor grade in tackling with a 28.4. Trevis Gipson had a solid outing for the Bears, which included a key pass breakup. Gipson earned solid marks against the run (65.7) and in pass rush (60.6).

