Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers at the bye week

The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 games of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. Although, the emergence of Justin Fields has been a bright spot.

Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap for the Bears this season, and we’re taking a look at those who received the highest marks (minimum 150 snaps) through the first 13 games.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded players on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

RG Teven Jenkins – 80.1

RB Khalil Herbert – 74.4

LT Braxton Jones – 74.0

Teven Jenkins has been Chicago’s best offensive lineman this season, and it’s no surprise to find him as the highest-graded offensive player through the first 13 weeks. Jenkins has found a new home at right guard, where he’s been a mauler. He’s been a dominant run blocker (81.5) and solid in pass protection (65.9). Khalil Herbert has impressed in his second season, where he’s been a perfect fit in Luke Getsy’s scheme. Herbert totaled 643 yards, averaging six yards per carry, and scoring four touchdowns in 10 games before landing on injured reserve with a hip injury. He eared a strong 75.8 run grade but was marked down in pass blocking (48.4), run blocking (55.1) and passing (59.2). Rookie Braxton Jones has been solid at left tackle for Chicago this season, and he rounds out the top three offensive players so far. Like Jenkins, Jones has been at his best in run blocking (77.9) but has been solid in pass protection (66.8).

Bottom 3 offense

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

TE Ryan Griffin – 52.9

WR Dante Pettis – 55.5

C Lucas Patrick – 55.9

Outside of Cole Kmet, the Bears don’t have an impact tight end. Ryan Griffin was signed this offseason to be a key reserve, but he’s been the offense’s lowest-graded player (minimum 100 snaps). Griffin has three catches for 24 yards in 11 games. He’s struggled across the board in passing (54.9), run blocking (56.8) and pass blocking (56.9). Chicago’s receiving corp has been underwhelming outside of Darnell Mooney, and Dante Pettis has been their lowest-graded wideout. Pettis has 14 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns and two rushes for 37 yards. He earned strong marks in the run game (67.4) and pass blocking (65.6), but he’s struggled in passing (56.0) and run blocking (51.8). Lucas Patrick is the Bears’ lowest-graded offensive lineman through 13 games. Patrick suffered a broken thumb that forced him to play guard for the first six games before finally moving to center in Week 7, when he suffered a season-ending foot injury. Patrick was abysmal in pass protection (30.8) but was better in run blocking (62.5).

Story continues

Top 3 defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

S Eddie Jackson – 77.5

S Jaquan Brisker – 75.8

LB Joe Thomas – 64.1

Chicago’s two highest-graded players on defense are safeties Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker. Jackson has had a bounce back season with the Bears under coach Matt Eberflus, and it’s no surprise he’s been the defense’s best player. Jackson recorded 80 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 12 games before suffering a foot injury that ended his season. Jackson received solid marks in coverage (74.3), run defense (72.6) and tackling (70.7), but was marked down in pass rush (54.4). Brisker has had an impressive rookie season, where his physicality and instincts have been on display. Brisker has 73 tackles, including five for a loss, three sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games. He earned solid marks in coverage (70.4), pass rush (67.9) and run defense (62.2), but struggled in tackling (47.9). Joe Thomas has been solid in limited fashion at linebacker for Chicago, tallying 22 tackles and two pass breakups. Thomas earned solid marks in pass rush (77.4) and run defense (63.0) but was marked down in tackling (30.7) and coverage (57.7).

Bottom 3 defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DT Angelo Blackson – 33.4

DT Justin Jones – 36.1

DT Mike Pennel – 38.8

The three lowest-graded players are along the interior of the defensive line, which speaks to the work GM Ryan Poles will have to in the trenches this offseason. Justin Jones has been the best of the interior linemen, even if his PFF score isn’t sparkling. He’s totaled 38 tackles, including eight for a loss, with two sacks, five QB hits, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Jones has struggled in run defense (32.4) but was better in pass rush (59.4), tackling (54.5) and coverage (52.4). Blackson is the lowest-graded of the three. He has 18 tackles, including one for a loss, one QB hit and one pass breakup. Blackson earned a solid mark in coverage (66.1) but struggled with tackling (27.2), run defense (29.5) and pass rush (52.6). Pennel, who has seen plenty of reps in a rotational role, has totaled 18 tackles, including one for a loss, two QB hits and one fumble recovery. He’s struggled against the run (36.0) but was marked up slightly in tackling (54.7), pass rush (56.8) and coverage (61.5).

Other notables

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields – 72.8

TE Cole Kmet – 69.7

RB David Montgomery – 68.5

CB Jaylon Johnson – 60.7

LB Jack Sanborn – 59.2

Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league’s most electric players this season, and he’s the fourth-highest graded offensive player for Chicago. Fields has been arguably the NFL’s best rushing quarterback this season, where he’s made history on numerous occasions. In 12 games, Fields has 905 rushing yards on 128 carries and eight touchdowns. He’s completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,896 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. Fields has earned a near-perfect run grade (92.0) while being marked down in passing (56.4). Cole Kmet has emerged as one of Fields’ favorite weapons in an underwhelming passing game, and he’s among the highest-graded offensive players. Kmet has 35 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. He’s earned solid marks across the board in pass blocking (73.9), rushing (70.0), passing (68.0) and run blocking (66.7). David Montgomery has shared the load this season with Khalil Herbert, but he’s remained a playmaker for this Bears offense. Montgomery 641 yards on 160 carries (4.0 average) and four touchdowns. He added 24 catches for 244 yards. Montgomery has been solid in rushing (68.7) and run blocking (66.4) but didn’t get as high marks in passing (62.8) and pass blocking (52.9).

Jaylon Johnson has had a quiet season for the Bears, where he’s failed to notch an interception through the first 13 weeks. He’s been their top option at cornerback, which means teams have tended to stay away from him. Johnson has 29 tackles, including one for a loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s been solid in coverage (63.4) but was marked down in tackling (44.8), run defense (56.1) and pass rush (57.6). Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. After Roquan Smith was traded, Sanborn got an opportunity to start and hasn’t looked back. In 13 games (with five starts), Sanborn has 59 tackles, including five for a loss, two sacks, three QB hits and a fumble recovery. He’s carving out a role for himself and making a case for a starting job at middle linebacker next season. Sanborn has earned strong marks in pass rush (79.5), tackling (68.9) and coverage (64.0), but he’s been marked down in run defense (48.6).

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire