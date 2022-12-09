Bears PFF grades: Best players through 13 games in 2022
The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the highest marks through 13 games.
There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded players on offense and defense. Here’s a look:
RT Larry Borom
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Grade: 68.0
RG Michael Schofield
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 68.2
RT Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 68.4
RB David Montgomery
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 68.5
WR Darnell Mooney
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 69.2
TE Cole Kmet
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 69.7
S Jaquan Brisker
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 69.9
TE Trevon Wesco
Al Bello/Getty Images
Grade: 70.3
QB Justin Fields
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 72.8
RT Alex Leatherwood
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 73.7
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 74.0
RB Khalil Herbert
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 74.4
S Eddie Jackson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 75.8
CB Josh Blackwell
USA Today Sports
Grade: 77.5
RG Teven Jenkins
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Grade: 80.1
[vertical-gallery id=524835]
[listicle id=524820]