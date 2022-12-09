Bears PFF grades: Best players through 13 games in 2022

The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the highest marks through 13 games.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded players on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

RT Larry Borom

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Grade: 68.0

RG Michael Schofield

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 68.2

RT Riley Reiff

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 68.4

RB David Montgomery

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Grade: 68.5

WR Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Grade: 69.2

TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.7

S Jaquan Brisker

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.9

TE Trevon Wesco

Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade: 70.3

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 72.8

RT Alex Leatherwood

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 73.7

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 74.0

RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 74.4

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 75.8

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Grade: 77.5

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Grade: 80.1

