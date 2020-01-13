Are the Bears a perfect fit for Teddy Bridgewater?

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said at the team's end-of-year press conference earlier this month that Mitch Trubisky remains the team's starting quarterback entering the 2020 season, but as we've come to learn with Pace, his optimism about a player's upside (particularly at quarterback) can blur reality this time of year.

Remember when he said the Bears were fired up over the prospects of Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback just a few weeks before drafting Trubisky with the second pick of the 2017 NFL draft?

Now it's Trubisky, who may end up being 2020's Glennon by the time the regular season rolls around, especially if the Bears attack the quarterback market in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One player who will be connected to Chicago when the spending spree kicks off is Saints backup, Teddy Bridgewater. In fact, the Bears were dubbed a perfect fit for Bridgewater despite the free agent's desire to be an unquestioned starter.

In all likelihood, it's going to take a contending team to pry away Bridgewater from New Orleans, and the Chicago Bears are one of the few that make some sense. The Bears have an interesting supporting cast surrounding the passer, including running back David Montgomery and his 889 yards and six scores from last season. Wideouts Allen Robinson II and Anthony Miller make for a strong one-two combo as targets, and the complementary Khalil Mack-led defense sure isn't a bad talking point.

Bears fans had an up-close look at Bridgewater in Week 7 when he led the Saints to an easy 36-25 victory in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score would indicate. He completed 23-of-38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that can be best described as a showcase of his accuracy, efficiency and pocket presence; all traits Chicago would welcome with open arms.

Story continues

Bridgewater won't come cheap, however. According to Spotrac, Bridgewater's projected market value will command a salary at or north of $20 million per season. Pace isn't going to make that kind of investment in a backup quarterback, especially if he sincerely believes in Trubisky's upside in 2020 and beyond.

The burning question remains: Is Pace's belief in Trubisky sincere? Who knows. Maybe he's just fired up again.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Are the Bears a perfect fit for Teddy Bridgewater? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago