Bears-Patriots NFL Week 7 game: 3 keys for win on Monday Night Football

The Bears made use of their extra time off ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots to try to get back on track. They went through in-depth evaluations for every player on the roster, and took a close look at their schemes to ensure they’re putting the players in the best positions to succeed. The additional days between games also helped the team get healthy, and they put together a remarkable three-straight practices with full participation from everyone who’s not already on injured reserve. Even with these slight advantages they’ll have a tough time beating Bill Belichick’s team on the road, but if they can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a better chance of pulling off the upset in primetime.

PICK UP TRICKY DEFENSIVE FRONTS PROPERLY

Part of what makes playing against Belichick’s defense so difficult is that the Patriots have a vast rolodex of personnel groupings, and what they do out of each unique lineup. Just when you think you’ve prepared for everything the Pats can throw at you, they’ll dial up a completely new, unscouted look, too. In order to make sure everyone is accounted for, the Bears will need to communicate constantly about their assignment. Not just between the guards and center, or the tackles and guards, too. On every snap the entire protection package, including tight ends and running backs, needs to be crystal clear on their assignments, or else Justin Fields may have to deal with free rushers.

DON’T OUTSMART YOURSELF

Playing against the Patriots is intimidating as they are routinely the best prepared and most creatively coached teams in the league. Further, Belichick always seems to find a way to stymie his opponents’ strengths, forcing them to play in uncomfortable scenarios. The Belichick mystique can influence coaches to get away from what they do best before the teams even take the field, giving the Pats the advantage from the jump. Matt Eberflus admitted that there can be a temptation to over-adjust against Belichick, and that the team will have to resist that urge. The Patriots will obviously try to mitigate the Bears’ run game, but the Bears are still the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL. They can abandon that identity to throw the ball 50 times and still hope to win.

PLAY CLEAN FOOTBALL

Outside of the Packers game, you can make the argument that the Bears should have won every week this season. They lost to the Commanders by five points, and came away with zero points in three red zone trips. The offense was turned away twice due to unforced errors (Justin Fields overthrowing Ryan Griffin and Darnell Mooney bobbling the ball in the endzone), and gave up the game-winning touchdown due to another unforced error (Velus Jones Jr.’s muffed punt). The Bears fought back from a 21-3 deficit against the Vikings to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. But the defense couldn’t get off the field on five third-down opportunities, which allowed the Vikings to take the lead right back. In the team’s eight-point loss to the Giants, all five offensive linemen plus Equanimeous St. Brown were assessed loafs for standing and watching instead of running to pounce on a Fields fumble when the offense was in scoring range. Another Jones Jr. muff stopped a comeback opportunity before it could start. There’s real confidence in the Bears locker room that they can win if they stop beating themselves, but it’s been several weeks since they played cleanly like Eberflus expects.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION

The offensive line has struggled against less complex defenses, and even if the Bears make a lineup change up front, it could take time for them to jell together. Further Bill Belichick has made a career of beating inexperienced rosters like the Bears’. It might not be a blowout, but Belichick finds a way to win games like this.

Patriots: 24, Bears: 16

