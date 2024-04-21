Bears' Patricca one-hits Gallatin

Apr. 20—MT. JULIET — Vanderbilt-signee Roman Patricca held Gallatin to one hit Tuesday night as Mt. Juliet shut out the Green Wave 9-0.

The left-hander gave up a single and three walks while striking out 13 in the full seven innings.

The Golden Bears banged out 12 hits and built their lead despite running themselves out of more potential runs.

Johnny Pfefferle drove in two runs. The first came of a first-inning sacrifice fly which saw another runner out at third for the third out seconds after the run crossed the plate. He singled home the Bears' second run in the third, an inning which saw another runner cut down on the basepaths.

But the Bears kept putting the pressure on, getting two scores in the fourth as Coach Zach Tompkins put on the bunt sign for Baylor Osborne and Ryan Worden, the latter getting an RBI on a squeeze.

Mt. Juliet blew the game open with four in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.

Worden drove in three runs while Tucker Griffith and Hayden Finney each finished with three hits at the top of the lineup. Landon Lee's double was the game's only extra-base hit.

Lebanon roughed up by CaliforniansLos Gatos (Calif.) came to Lebanon's Brent Foster Field on Thursday and roughed up the Blue Devils 12-5.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and poured six across the plate in the second off JordanJewell, who was lifted after 1 2/3 innings.

Brady Pominville restored some order on the mound with three innings of relief, allowing a run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Blue Devil pitching surrendered 13 hits.

Scout Loftis drove in two runs for Lebanon.

Wildcats lose early lead to McCallieCHATTANOOGA — Wilson Central took the early lead Thursday, but host McCallie rallied to a 9-4 win in the Soddy-Daisy Trojan Classic.

The Wildcats led 2-0 in the first inning and 3-zip in the second.

Carson Reed carried the lead to the fourth when McCallie scored two. After Central got a score back in the top of the fifth, the Blue Tornado took the lead with three in the bottom half, finishing with eight hits off Reed in his five innings.

McCallie tacked on four more off Konnor Adelsberger in the sixth as the Blue Tornado churned up 11 hits.

The Wildcats collected seven hits. Will Summers, Caden Webber and Ryan Buckner each had two singles.

Watertown rallies behind five-run second to beat Upperman

WATERTOWN — Watertown scored all its runs in the second inning Thursday after Upperman did all its tallying in the first as the Purple Tigers overtook the Bees 5-3.

Cyrus Bennett drove in two runs for the Purple Tigers, who outhit the Bees 9-8. Bo Price doubled twice and Zeb Major and C.J. Potter once each. Potter and Price each picked up a pair of hits.

Noah Murphy survived the first inning to pitch four innings for the win, allowing five hits while striking out six. Potter pitched the final three frames, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning four to secure the save.

Shreeve dominant in Lebanon win

Elijah Shreeve was dominant on the Brent Foster Field mound Wednesday night as Lebanon beat visiting Smyrna 7-1 to gain a split of the District 7-4A home-and-home series.

The right-hander struck out 13 in five innings, allowing a run on two hits and five walks.

He got all the runs he needed when the Blue Devils scored two in the first inning. Carter Mcpeak had an RBI single and Evan Driver a sacrifice fly.

Lebanon gave Shreeve lots of breathing room with four in the second. Cooper Hays had an RBI groundout, Evyn Underwood an RBI single and Brice Njezic a two-run double. An error tacked on one more score in the third.

Casen Kincaid took over for Shreeve to start the sixth and got all six outs on strikes while giving up no hits and two walks.

Njezic led Lebanon's offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Stewarts Creek completes sweep of Central

GLADEVILLE — Stewarts Creek broke open a close game in the middle innings Wednesday night in a 7-3 win at Wilson Central, completing a two-game home-and-home series sweep of the Wildcats

The Red Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Luke Kinzer, who surrendered two more in the fourth and a couple of more in the fifth before being shifted to first base. The right-handed Trevecca signee was charged with five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings. Carson Reed, Colton Vivrette and Ryan Judd each worked an inning to finish up. The quartet gave up 10 hits and five earned runs.

Central outhit Stewarts Creek by one but didn't score until the sixth when Caden Webber drove in the first run and Kinzer whacked a two-run double.

Kinzer, Brayden Wadsworth and Konnor Adelsberger each collected a pair of hits for Central.

Worden dominates Green Wave as Mt. Juliet completes series sweep

GALLATIN — Ryan Worden dominated Gallatin to four hits in Mt. Juliet's 3-1 win Wednesday night to sweep the District 12-4A home-and-home series.

Worden walked one and struck out 10. Gallatin's only run, which was earned, came in the fifth inning.

The Golden Bears got all their runs in the first, though only one was earned. Baylor Osborne had the only RBI.

Mt. Juliet manated eight hits, including three by Hayden Finney. Osborne doubled and singled.

Smyrna walks off with ninth-inning win over Lebanon

SMYRNA — A two-run error in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday enabled Smyrna to walk off with a 6-5 win over Lebanon.

The Blue Devils had just taken advantage of a Smyrna miscue to go up 5-4 in the top of the ninth.

Tyler Kingdon pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and was saddled with the loss. Casen Kincaid came on with one out in the ninth and got the second out but errors were the Blue Devils undoing as Smyrna prevailed despite getting outhit 12-3.

Cade Thorne had three of Lebanon's hits. Evyn Underwood and Carter Mcpeak each picked up a pair.

Smyrna took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off starter Case Collins on an error.

Cooper Hays' two-run fielders's choice in the second lifted Lebanon into a tie and Thorne's single put the Blue Devils ahead.

A groundout in the bottom of the third drew the Bulldogs into a 3-3 deadlock.

Mcpeak's double put Lebanon ahead 4-3 in the eighth before Smyrna re-tied the score in the bottom half.

Underwood, Njezic and Mcpeak each had multiple hits.

Central shut out at Stewarts Creek

SMYRNA — Wilson Central was shut out by host Stewarts Creek 5-0 Tuesday night.

Each team had six hits. But the Red Hawks made the most of theirs against Ryan Buckner and Ryan Judd, getting a run in the second inning and three in the fourth off Buckner and one off Judd in the fifth. Buckner struck out six.

Stewarts Creek's Easton Barnett walked five and struck out nine in keeping the Wildcats off the board.

Luke Shaughnessy had two of Central's hits and Gabe Hildabrand doubled for the Wildcats' only extra-base hit.

Eight-run fourth lifts Watertown

MONTEREY — Watertown scored all its runs in the fourth inning Tuesday and three pitchers made it stand in an 8-4 win.

Zack Self pitched 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on one hits and five walks with eight strikeouts. Cyrus Bennett surrendered two scores in the seventh before C.J. Potter got the final out after issuing a walk.

Zeb Major and Bo Price each drove in two runs in the fourth inning which began with Monterey leading 1-0. Kwame Seay and Chase Young had two hits each and Price doubled as the Purple Tigers totaled eight hits.

Commanders score late to overtake Goodpasture

Friendship Christian scored five runs in its final two at-bats Tuesday as the Commanders overtook visiting Goodpasture in a 6-4 win at John McNeal Stadium.

Goodpasture led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Commanders climbed into a tie. After the Cougars reclaimed the edge with a run in the top of the sixth, Friendship went in front for good with three in the bottom half.

Luke Sellars led off the Friendship sixth with a single. With two outs, consecutive RBI doubles by D. Boone, Adam Gordon and Elijah Stockton put Stockton in position to go to 4-0 with 3 1/3 innings of relief.

But Goodpasture wasn't finished in the seventh as the Cougars loaded the bases before Bradyn Stringer came on with one out and struck out both batters he faced for his second save, boosting the Commanders to 21-7-1 for the season.

Goodpasture had 10 hits off Stockton and starter Hayden Holleman. The duo and Stringer combined for eight strikeouts.

Stockton had two of Friendship's five hits and drove in two runs.

The Commanders traveled to Clarksville Academy last night and will host Los Gatos (Calif.) at 9 a.m. and Gordonsville at 6:30 p.m. today.