Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack suits up in full Bulls uniform originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Forget about Zion Williamson for a second, Bulls fans. The team's next most-athletic player could already be living in Chicago in Khalil Mack.

Okay, maybe Mack giving up his All-Pro football career for basketball is a stretch (Mack's athleticism is real, though). Still, Mack looks just as intimidating in a basketball uniform as he does in a football uniform. Take a look:

Baller status. All kidding aside, Mack's jumper is no joke.

Imagine trying to stop Khalil Mack on the fast break pic.twitter.com/5A5CnhdUiO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 25, 2018

The Bears need Mack for their upcoming postseason run, but it's cool to see him supporting the Bulls.

