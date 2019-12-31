Bears parting ways with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and others on coaching staff

After a disappointing season, the Bears are making changes on the coaching staff.

On Tuesday afternoon, after the team's end-of-season press conference with GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy -- and after the news leaked -- the Bears made it official that they have fired a number of coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich.

The #Bears have parted ways with the following coaches:

Kevin Gilbride (TE)

Mark Helfrich (OC)

Harry Hiestand (OL)

Brock Olivo (Asst. ST)







— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Helfrich came to the Bears after running a high-powered offense at Oregon from 2013-16. This was his second year as OC for the Bears.

This season, the Bears' offense ranked 29th in both yards per game (296.8) and points per game (17.5).

When the Bears hired Nagy in 2018, he was touted as an offensive guru. It's the head coach who still calls the plays, but Helfrich is losing his job after a lackluster season across the board on offense.

Nagy was asked about any changes to his coaching staff during Tuesday's end-of-year press conference.

"That's all a part of the reflection stuff that I talked about a few days ago," Nagy said. "We're working through that. Just being so fresh to being out of this, we're going to look at everything right now."

He was asked a follow-up about the timeline for those decisions and again remained vague.

"It all depends," Nagy said. "I think it's our job and it's my job to make sure the reflection process is done the right way. Regardless of the timeline, we want to make sure that they're the right decisions."

Story continues

In addition to Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight end coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo are out. Hiestand, a veteran line coach in the college and pro ranks, had been under fire from fans after a disappointing showing by the Bears' O-line.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears parting ways with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and others on coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago