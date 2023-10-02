Bears and Panthers are NFL's only winless teams, giving Chicago hope for top two picks

The NFL now has just two winless teams. The Bears own both their first-round draft picks.

The Bears fell to 0-4 with yesterday's loss to the Broncos, and the Panthers fell to 0-4 with yesterday's loss to the Vikings. They're the only 0-4 teams in the NFL.

And the Bears have both their own first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the Panthers' pick, thanks to this year's trade that allowed the Panthers to take Bryce Young first overall.

It's a long season and we don't know if the Bears and Panthers will actually finish at the bottom of the standings when it's all said and done, but at the moment the Bears would appear to have an excellent chance at owning the first overall pick, either by finishing with the worst record in the NFL or by the Panthers finishing with the worst record in the NFL.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is considered the big prize in next year's draft. The Bears have to be considered the favorites to land him.