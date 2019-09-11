Should the Bears be panicking on offense?

Now that nearly one week has passed since the Chicago Bears' opening night loss to the Green Bay Packers, most fans have turned their attention to Week 2's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Sunday's game against Vic Fangio will offer the Bears' offense an opportunity to wash the stench of Week 1's miserable performance from Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy.

Yet, there's still an uncomfortable question bubbling under the surface: Is this offense any good?

According to the Ringer, the Bears are one of several offenses with a legitimate reason to panic:

Trubisky's athleticism makes him dangerous as a runner, but for this offense to take the next step, Chicago needs its former second overall pick to speed up his processing and deliver passes with more accuracy and better timing. It's a long season, but in Week 1, there was very little sign that's close to happening. It could hamstring this group all year.

It doesn't take a deep dive into the analytics to know Trubisky didn't play his best game against Green Bay. In fact, it may have been one of his worst. He completed just 26-of-45 passes for 228 yards and 1 INT and looked overmatched by Mike Pettine and the Packers defense. Trubisky looked like a rookie making his first start of his career. It wasn't good.

But it wasn't all his fault, either. The offensive line was bullied for four quarters and there was little help from the running game, which can be blamed on Nagy's questionable playcalling.

Still, there's a growing concern that Trubisky may not be who the Bears thought he was when he was selected No. 2 overall in 2017:

The third-year quarterback was pressured on 21 of his 53 dropbacks, a 39.6 percent rate that ranked seventh worst on the week, per PFF. He struggled miserably in those situations, completing just six of 15 attempts, tossing an interception, and taking five sacks to notch a passer rating of 20.1 under pressure for third worst among qualifiers in the 16-game slate. He wasn't much better from a clean pocket, either: He completed 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards on those dropbacks to register an 83.3 passer rating, good for 20th among 26 qualifying passers.

One bad week doesn't define a career. It certainly won't for Trubisky, who played at a very high level in 2018 as an athletic quarterback who led his team to a division title and playoff berth. But he can't afford another poor performance against the Broncos; otherwise, buckle up. It's going to be a bumpy ride under center in Chicago.

