Bears, Packers and Vikings all have same odds to win NFC North

Las Vegas seems to be doubting the sustainability of the Bears success.

It might just be a reflection of the public wagering against Mitchell Trubisky and company, but the odds at SuperBook shifted away from Chicago over the last few months, without any significant changes in the NFC North landscape.

As of Monday, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have the same odds to win the division as the Bears.

Bears, Vikings and Packers are all 2/1 to win the NFC North and have win totals of 9 at @SuperBookUSA. pic.twitter.com/TnSpHR18kP — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) July 30, 2019

The Packers and Vikings odds haven't moved from where they opened back in March, but the Bears went from the favorites at 8/5 down to the rest of the group at 2/1.

They haven't had any significant injuries this offseason, and none of the teams made any blockbuster transactions.

Mathematically, the change in odds is negligible, but it sends a message of a truly even NFC North race, eight months after Minnesota and Green Bay failed to reach nine wins.

The national perception of doubt should be motivating for Matt Nagy's locker room that's looking for every reason to stay hungry.

