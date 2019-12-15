Bears-Packers Inactives: No Roy Robertson-Harris against Green Bay

The Bears' inactives have been released, and there's only one real "surprise":

They'll be without Roy Robertson-Harris, who was listed as DNP (foot) for Wednesday and Thursday's practices. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice, however, and was considered questionable when the Bears sent out their Game Status report on Saturday.

"As far as Roy Robertson-Harris and Javon [Wims] - both questionable," Matt Nagy told reporters on Friday. "The goal is to get them ready and see where they're at, but we'll kind of see here tomorrow and the next day. But they're arrow-up."

In better news, both Akiem Hicks and Prince Amukamara will play. Hicks was activated off the IR on Saturday, and Amukamara has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

