Bears owner George McCaskey writing letters to concerned fans

Spend any amount of time on Bears Twitter and you will quickly learn that many fans blame the team’s lack of postseason success on ownership. Things get so bad that some even rant and rave about how the team will never win a Super Bowl until the McCaskeys sell the team. Never mind the fact that they are truly the First Family of Football. Or the fact that they never get in the way of blockbuster trades, or expensive free agent contracts. It’s loony stuff.

Despite all the animosity, chairman George McCaskey seems to be responding to fans’ concerns about the Bears with handwritten letters. Check out some of these thoughtful responses that Twitter users claim came from McCaskey himself:

In the face of idle threats to force the team to fire Ted Phillips, McCaskey took the time to acknowledge this fan’s grievances. Instead of ignoring this fan, McCaskey tried to reassure them that the front office was working as hard as they could to put a winning product on the field.

Bears Twitter - a friend of mine wrote to George McCaskey and he received a response... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6GexeNtn3s — BasketballZack (@ZackbkHoops) January 20, 2021

Here, a fan threatens to burn their Bears gear and jump ship to the up-and-coming Chargers. But to McCaskey, it’s no hard feelings. Sorry we let down and we’ll welcome you back with open arms when you’re ready to return.

I had my own response as well! Looks like George is busy answering lots of letters.. pic.twitter.com/rb9Uh5FMd8 — Amit Mehta (@ChitownAmit) March 4, 2021

Another thoughtful response from McCaskey. However, the best of them all came when a fan claimed to have told McCaskey to sell the team, point blank.

About a month ago I sent a handwritten letter to the McCaskey Family to sell the @ChicagoBears for the greater good of the city of Chicago. This is the response I got from George himself.



10/10 customer service. @BarstoolBigCat @EddieBarstool @barstoolcarl pic.twitter.com/GC0OhIYa4e — Nick Economou (@economou_nick) March 2, 2021

No matter how you feel about the McCaskeys, you can’t deny they’re a high-class family who truly cares about the team, and their fans.

