Bears overreactions: Patriots win start of surprise playoff run?

What a difference a mini-bye made for the Bears.

After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, it looked like head coach Matt Eberflus' team might be headed for a long losing streak. The offensive line was bad, Justin Fields was under constant pressure, the run defense was the worst in the NFL, and catching punts seemed to be a massive problem.

But 11 days later, Eberflus and his staff had tweaked their schemes, worked on fundamentals, and led the Bears to a 33-14 blowout win of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The installation of a comprehensive quarterback run game made the offense functional and the defense feasted on fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Bears left New England at 3-4 and with people feeling pretty good about where they stand in the mediocre NFC.

Let's sift through the overreactions from the blowout win before turning the page to Week 8:

Overreaction? Yes, but the NFC does stink.

It's only one win. Eberflus was quick to note that the Bears' pantsing of the Patriots only matters if they build on it and turn it into something more.

At 3-4, the Bears are right in the thick of the NFC wild-card race. They have the same record as the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

So is a run at the No. 7 seed inconceivable if the offense builds off its new identity? No.

But the Bears need to rack up wins over the next month because their December schedule is very difficult with games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

No overreaction but they may want to think the Bears being 10 point underdogs to a Dallas team that barely got by the Lions — steveakins (@steveakins) October 25, 2022

Overreaction? No.

The Cowboys' defense is stout, and Micah Parsons might have a field day against the likes of Larry Borom and Braxton Jones Jr. That's not to mention DeMarcus Lawrence on the other side, who is a game-wrecker in his own right.

I loved what the Bears did on offense against the Patriots. But New England only has one legitimate edge rusher to worry about and Matthew Judon still ate Borom alive for most of the night. The Bears will have to get even more creative with the QB run game and move the pocket to keep the heat off Fields.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys' offense did look dreadful in quarterback Dak Prescott's return to the lineup. If the Bears' run defense plays like it did against the Patriots, they can make the Cowboys one-dimensional and take away the play-action threat. This Dallas offense isn't as explosive in the passing game as it was last season, so the Bears could author another surprise upset.

But that all depends on how they go about keeping Parsons and Lawrence from teeing off on Fields.

Let's forget drafting a WR and just draft a load of linemen and double down.



Seriously, I am interested in what type of pass catchers we might need if this is the approach. You've got some + blockers (keep one of ESB/Harry?). Get a big bodied guy & trade for Hamler as a slot?? — KiwiBear (@KiwiKiwibear) October 26, 2022

Overreaction? No, and yes.

I'm going to break this down into two parts.

Let's start with the draft aspect of the equation. The Bears, depending on where their first-round picks ends up, should absolutely have wide receiver at the top of their to-do list. It should be right next to tackle. You never reach for need in the first round.

The Bears have too many holes on their roster to focus on one position early in the draft. They should draft the best player available on their board. If that's Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski, that would be a big boost to the offensive line. If it's USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, that would also be a big injection of talent at a critical position.

As far as draft strategy as a whole, I'm sure general manager Ryan Poles, an offensive lineman by trade, will continue to focus on the trenches. But how and where the Bears spend their $100 million (ish) in free agency also will play a factor.

Now, the trade deadline is a week away. I don't expect the Bears to be super active. They'll listen on veteran players and possibly trade Robert Quinn.

But I am interested in the idea of trying to acquire a guy like Hamler or Jerry Jeudy from the sinking Broncos. Both are young receivers on rookie contracts who fill a need and fit the rebuild timeline. I'd lean toward Jeudy, but he's also going to cost more on the trade market.

I do think the Bears might be able to get a jumpstart on building the 2023 roster at the deadline, but only if the price is right. It's a good idea.

Fields was able to assert his will in a way we haven't seen from a Bears QB since maybe McMahon, but if he has to run that much every game he'll finish the season on IR — Adam Kotlarczyk (@TheKayCheck) October 25, 2022

Overreaction? Yes, I think.

I'm going to frame this as: Is running Fields as much as they did against the Patriots sustainable? Both for the offense and his health.

The Bears have to utilize the QB design run game. Fields is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and runs a 4.4 40. He's a gifted, dynamic ball carrier with an impressive ability to stick his foot in the ground and get vertical. It's what makes him unique and special. It also keeps defenses on their toes.

Now, I think the question is: How much do you use it?

I was pretty critical of how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan used second-year quarterback Trey Lance in the run game before the signal-caller suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2.

Shanahan's stance was that teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills use Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in a similar fashion. The problem is the ratio that QB run was called compared to dropbacks. In his first two seasons, Allen's run: pass ratio was 1:4. Lance's was 1:2. That's a big difference.

The 49ers also ran Lance a lot between the tackles. There wasn't a ton of variance in the QB run scheme.

What the Bears did against the Patriots bodes well for sustainability because they showed a variety of run looks -- pin and pulls, zone reads, draws, gap schemes -- and didn't go back to the well too often.

If the Bears mix it up and keep Fields in the 1:3-1:4 ratio, that should be fine. But it will be something to monitor going forward.

Bears offense starts averaging 30 pts a game after this! — Caleb Skaggs ðŸ”¨ (@Skaggs42) October 25, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

Thirty points per game is top 1 percent of the NFL stuff.

As of right now, only the Kansas City Chiefs are scoring more than 30 points per game. They just hung 44 on the 49ers to creep over that number. The Bills are at 29.2.

I'd be legitimately stunned if the Bears' offense automatically becomes a wrecking ball.

Now, it can certainly be more functional and more consistent. Adding in the designed QB runs is important. It opens up bigger running lanes for David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and forces defenses to take a guy out of coverage to spy Fields. That opens up spots for easy access throws. Sprinkle in the screens, crossers, and rub routes we saw against the Patriots, and the Bears have an offense that makes sense.

It might not average 30 points per game, but it's an attack that should be able to move the ball consistently and put up points against most defenses.

The key will be building off what they just put on tape against the Patriots.

Big improvement and step in the right direction from the top down, but need to see it consistently to know if it was a fluke or not. Still not holding my breath but that was fun to watch for the first time in a long time. — Joe | Cheo (@feocheo83) October 25, 2022

Overreaction? No.

Eberflus said it himself, the Bears have to build on this performance for it to matter.

All the adjustments the staff made during the mini-bye week are encouraging and show they are willing to identify problems and do what's necessary to fix them.

But weird results happen all the time in the NFL.

Given what we saw from the Bears through the first six weeks, it's possible the blowout of the Patriots was just the result of a good game plan. One that won't be repeated.

But it also could be a turning point.

Check back in a month and we will have our answer.

