Bears overreactions: Can Justin Fields lead Bears to NFC North title?

Bears overreactions: Can Fields, Bears win NFC North title? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a short week for the Bears and a thin week for overreactions that didn't involve Justin Fields.

That's not surprising.

The Bears' second-year quarterback was great in the second half of the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fields went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown while also adding 36 yards on the ground.

It was a loss that felt like a win to some based on Fields' second half and the fight the Bears showed after falling down 21-3 after 18 minutes. Still, 2-3 is 2-3, and that's where the Bears stand as they head into a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders.

Let's close the book on the Week 5 loss to the Vikings by sifting through the overreactions:

Overreaction? No.

There aren't many nice things to be said about the Bears' front four through five games.

Per Pro Football Focus, Robert Quinn has just 10 pressures in five games. He has a win percentage of 8.3 percent and has been borderline nonexistent at times. He'll get a few pressures where he forces the quarterback to step up into the pocket, but he hasn't really been a serious sack threat this season.

Justin Jones has three sacks but only seven total pressures. He hasn't been the interior disruptor the Bears were hoping for after the Larry Ogunjobi deal fell through.

Al-Quadin Muhammad only has eight pressures and a win rate of 7.4 percent.

Angelo Blackson, Armon Watts, and Mike Pennel have been serviceable at the other interior spot.

Really, the only member of the front four who has shined is Trevis Gipson. Gipson has 14 pressures in 83 pass rush snaps and a win rate of 17.1 percent. It has only taken Gipson five games to pass Muhammad in snaps, and I expect him to play a more significant role as the season progresses.

Neither Jones nor Muhammad have any guaranteed money coming next season, so the Bears could easily cut bait with them.

Story continues

As for Quinn, it would benefit the Bears greatly if he could find the 18.5-sack form he had a season ago. But the Bears could chum the trade waters later this season or near the draft if they want to move on from Quinn.

Given the cap space the Bears will have next offseason, I expect them to be very active in the defensive line market. Very active.

Overreaction? Yes.

There's no doubt the Justin Fields we saw in the second half against the Vikings is a quarterback with great potential. That's the kind of progress the Bears have wanted to see from the second-year QB.

But that's all it was. Progress.

There was no arrival in Minnesota, just a glimpse of what could come to pass if Fields continues to stack good days on top of good days.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was the most lukewarm about Fields' performance in Minnesota.

"Tons of progress? I don't like using those adjectives that are extreme," Getsy said. "I'm just not that type of person. But, no, there's been progress, right? And we're sticking to the plan. I thought he did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead, he kept the team together, he did a really good job hunting completions for us. Then, you know, he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. I thought he did a pretty good job. Again, we're getting a little bit better each week and that's truly our purpose, that's our goal."

I don't know if Fields is back. Back from what?

But those 30 minutes were impressive. Now, it's about Fields maintaining consistency and building upon the good half of football.

Eberflus can't coach defense — ðŸŒ¹MadKap ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@NYBearFan) October 11, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

Matt Eberflus' defenses were consistently some of the best units during his time in Indianapolis.

While the Bears' head coach gives input on the defensive game plan, this is defensive coordinator Alan Williams' show. Williams took the blame for the defense's slow starts Tuesday, noting that it's on him to put the team in a position to succeed.

The Bears' defense has been really, really good in the second half. The issue has been the slow starts. That's something the staff has to figure out how to correct. If they can find a way to get the defense to play like they do in the second half for all 60 minutes, it will be a solid unit.

That starts with finding a pass rush and getting Roquan Smith to play like Roquan Smith. Outside of his game against the Texans, the Bears' star linebacker has not played up to his potential.

That needs to change.

OverReaction: Justin Fields is being set up for failure by OC "The Great Getsy" & "New Matt"



Reaction: Mooney as the WR is just okay. Rest WRs & TEs are not able to show their "hard work" that they put in (i.e. they are very bad) — Sumesh Yoganath (@SYCinSLC) October 11, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

Given how Fields played in the second half against the Vikings, I think we can take the week off this topic.

If Fields ends up failing, it will be because he found himself in a bad situation. A lame-duck regime drafted him, and general manager Ryan Poles lacked the resources to put the necessary support around him this season.

While Poles' job is to focus on the long-term picture for the franchise, Getsy and Eberflus want to win and win now. They can't do that without Fields playing well.

Make no mistake, Justin Fields turning into a young star is the quickest way for Eberflus to get the Bears back into contention.

The Bears have the worst set of WRs in the entire NFL — zeigs (@zeigs) October 12, 2022

Overreaction? No, but the Giants exist.

The Bears' wide receiver group, as a whole, is a train wreck.

Darnell Mooney is talented but can only do so much when defenses don't have to spend a lot of energy focusing on Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Velus Jones Jr.

Perhaps the return of N'Keal Harry will help.

But the Bears' receiving corps is one of the three worst in the league and would be the worst if the Giants weren't trotting out David Sills for meaningful snaps after Sterling Shepard's injury.

It's an ugly picture.

Bears are winning the division — Pete, and you will have time for my shenanigans (@Pete_Chi_Fan) October 11, 2022

Can see shoots of a very good team, divisional game contender next season ðŸ¤ª — Josh Mckeown (@zico_josh) October 11, 2022

Overreaction? Yes and no.

The NFC North is one of the worst divisions in the NFL (non-AFC South category). The Vikings are talented but infected by the disease of mediocrity, the Packers might be good in December but stink now, and the Lions are completely engulfed in flames.

Can the 2-3 Bears win the NFC North this season? Let's assume the Vikings and/or Packers get to 10 wins. That means the Bears would need to go 9-3 over the next 12 games, including wins over the Packers and Vikings late in the season, to nullify their early losses to them.

The Bears still have to face the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins as well. So, they'd have to go 1-3 against those four teams and run the table against everyone else.

Tall task.

RELATED: How new breathing technique helped Fields vs. Vikings

But hey, maybe the NFC North winner only gets to nine, and some crazy things happen.

As for a 2023 playoff contender, that all depends on how Ryan Poles uses his war chest of salary cap in the offseason. If he improves both lines and gets Fields some weapons, there's no reason a 9-8 wild card berth isn't possible.

Lots of work to be done, though.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!