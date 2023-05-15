Bears overreactions: Will Gervon Dexter become next Chris Jones? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a frantic five months, the NFL offseason is finally over -- for the most part.

The Bears' roster is (mostly) set. We know their path for the 2023 season.

The offseason started with the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers and ended with them drafting 10 players at critical positions.

Now that everyone has had time to exhale, let's empty the overreactions mailbag after an offseason that has the Bears primed to start their upward ascent in the NFC North:

Overreaction? Yes.

If you were to ask artificial intelligence to build you the prototypical disruptive defensive tackle, it would probably craft something that looks like Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Bears' second-round pick has the size, power, strength, and athleticism head coach Matt Eberflus desires in a three-technique. But Dexter's physical traits didn't translate to consistent disruption during his time at Florida.

Some of that can be put on the scheme switch following his sophomore season. The number of snaps the Gators asked him to play also led to tired legs and diminished burst. That's all true.

But the fact that the Bears are planning to rebuild Dexter from the ground up tells you the "grade the flashes" selection was a long-term play. I think it's fair to expect Dexter to log solid rotational snaps at the under tackle spot in Year 1. He should help improve their run defense, but I'm not sure Dexter will ever provide the constant disruption Jones does for the Chiefs. It certainly won't come in Year 1.

Stardom? Maybe. But the Florida product has a long way to go.

The direction of the franchise is completely a question mark. Drafting all boom or bust players only. Signing younger guys with, â€œmaybe more to unlockâ€ was the route in FA too. When are we going to add great tape, instinctual players? When the lottery ticket players hit?? — Brian Shaw (@ShawBrian_) May 10, 2023

Overreaction? No.

We learned a lot about Poles' roster construction plan this offseason. I think you hit it on the head.

The Bears' plan is to add players with the physical traits and athletic profile they believe are needed for success in the modern NFL. It's not that they don't watch tape. But it's clear they have emphasized the unteachables and believe that players with those traits will thrive in their system and with their coaching.

Is it a gamble? Most certainly.

Could it pay off? Sure.

To the Bears' credit, guys like Darnell Wright and Roschon Johnson have the tape and the traits. I think you can say the same for Tyrique Stevenson. I think it's also fair to assume that some of these bets will pay off and some will not. That's the nature of the business in the NFL.

But the bottom line here is that the Bears seemingly bypassed good football players for guys with athletic gifts and inconsistent production. In doing so, they are betting big on their scheme, evaluation, and coaching.

Does it feel like we reached on all of our top 4 picks? Not that they are bad players but most reviews of our draft and going into the draft all had these players going later. Secondly passing on Jalen Carter we could look back and shake our heads for years to come. — josh (@joshua726_GS) May 12, 2023

Overreaction? Yes

Of the Bears' top-four picks, Gervon Dexter Sr. is the one that sticks out as a reach. Most draft experts saw him as a third-round pick, but the Bears selected him in the middle of the second round. The problem was that all of the edge rushers were gone except for USC's Tuli Tuipulotu. At that point, Dexter was the top guy on the Bears' board, and they didn't hesitate.

It was a questionable selection, especially given his lack of production at Florida. That the Bears then had to trade back up from No. 61 to No. 56 to get cornerback Tyrique Stevenson made the move to draft Dexter even more puzzling. It feels like they could have drafted Stevenson first and still been able to get Dexter at No. 61.

Poles recouped the draft pick used to move up for Stevenson, so, in the end, there was no harm done.

I think right tackle Darnell Wright was the best offensive tackle in the class, and the Bears were smart to select him to bolster the protection for quarterback Justin Fields as he heads into a make-or-break season.

I understand the draw of Carter. If this were Madden, I'd have snapped him up. But the Bears don't have the locker room or infrastructure that can be relied on to take that risk. The Eagles can afford to gamble on his red flags and will be able to survive if he busts. The Bears can't.

I wouldn't classify Wright, Zacch Pickens, or Stevenson as reaches. Dexter checks that box, though.

As for players the Bears passed on, I can't think of one that registers other than Carter. But not having the No. 32 overall pick due to the Chase Claypool trade did cost them a chance at an edge rusher. That mistake might loom larger than reaching on Dexter.

roschon johnson is RB1 — jaquan brisket (@jaquanbrisket) May 10, 2023

Overreaction? No.

I thought it was very telling that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and running backs coach David Walker went out of their way to say it would be an open competition in the running back room.

Khalil Herbert will get RB1 carries when OTAs kick off, but I'm beginning to think Johnson will claim the job early in the season and perhaps by Week 1.

Johnson gives the Bears everything David Montgomery did but with less wear on his tires and a little more open-field explosiveness.

Herbert is a good change-of-pace back whose one-cut-and-go style gives the Bears a home-run threat in the wide-zone scheme. But his pass protection is a concern, and Johnson gives the Bears more as a pass catcher.

I also wouldn't sleep on D'Onta Foreman. Foreman had a good season with the Panthers last year and is a good mix of explosive and hard-nosed. But can he do enough in pass pro to win the job?

In the end, I think Johnson will find his way into the starting lineup. The Bears have been effusive in their praise of him. It's also important to note that while they like Herbert, Poles and Eberflus didn't draft him.

