Bears overhaul their offense in Draft Network’s 4-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft. They only have four selections, but they all come in the first four rounds, and two are in the top 10. There is an opportunity to turn around a long history of losing.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson released his latest four-round mock draft, where there are some interesting selections made across the NFL. But if this mock were to come to fruition, it would help the Bears for a very long time.

Of course, with the number one overall pick in the draft, Parson has the Bears selecting USC star quarterback Caleb Williams. The former Heisman Trophy winner is considered by some to be generational but nothing can ever be certain with prospects. He has an incredibly high ceiling that he just has to work hard and develop his skills into NFL-ready ability.

QB1 goes first overall… enough said!

With the ninth overall selection, Parson has Chicago selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. He is one of the “big three” receivers in the first round of the draft, along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. It would be a steal to land Nabers at No. 9.

D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and now Malik Nabers would be a young QB’s dream supporting cast. Nabers has been compared to Moore but with more explosiveness and speed. Caleb Williams would be set up for a (potential) C.J. Stroud-esqe rookie campaign.

Nabers is coming from that LSU offense that featured a bunch of NFL-caliber stars, including quarterback Jayden Daniels (who Parson has going the Washington Commanders second overall) and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (who he has going 23rd to the New England Patriots). With some of the weapons that would be around him in Chicago, he may thrive just the same.

In the third round at pick 75, Parson has the Bears taking Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker. The Bears have a need when it comes to a pass rusher, so taking a chance on a guy like Booker (who could rotate with DeMarcus Walker opposite Montez Sweat) could be a smart idea. Alongside Sweat, good things could happen with his development at the NFL level.

In the fourth round, Chicago selects Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni. Apparently, Parson thinks the Bears did a good job scouting Kansas’s football program because this is the second Jayhawks player he has them taking. Adding depth to the offensive line is something that general manager Ryan Poles has been doing since he arrived in Chicago, and he isn’t stopping any time soon.

If this is the draft that Poles and his staff end up having, the Bears could end up being very good in 2024 and beyond. Overhauling the offense has been needed for a long time, so the moves made already this offseason — combined with a draft like this — would be impactful.

