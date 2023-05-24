Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, player pressers from Day 2

The Chicago Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities this week at Halas Hall. That included the first open session during Tuesday’s practice, where the media got a glimpse of the offseason action.

There was plenty to take away from the first open practice of voluntary OTAs, including the budding connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also impressed on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 2 of OTAs, featuring notes, video clips and press conferences from Tuesday:

Notes from Day 2

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tremaine Edmunds' pick-6

Justin Fields throwing to DJ Moore, Velus Jones Jr.

Our first look at Justin Fields throwing the ball to DJ Moore. Bonus throw to Velus Jones included. pic.twitter.com/nspim7rdYS — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) May 23, 2023

Justin Fields completes a pass to Velus Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/5OCUVbuaww — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 23, 2023

Matt Eberflus presser

Justin Fields presser

DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds pressers

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire