Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, player pressers from Day 2

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities this week at Halas Hall. That included the first open session during Tuesday’s practice, where the media got a glimpse of the offseason action.

There was plenty to take away from the first open practice of voluntary OTAs, including the budding connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also impressed on the defensive side of the ball.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 2 of OTAs, featuring notes, video clips and press conferences from Tuesday:

Notes from Day 2

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Advertisement

Tremaine Edmunds' pick-6

Justin Fields throwing to DJ Moore, Velus Jones Jr.

Matt Eberflus presser

Justin Fields presser

DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds pressers

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories