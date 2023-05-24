Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, player pressers from Day 2
The Chicago Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities this week at Halas Hall. That included the first open session during Tuesday’s practice, where the media got a glimpse of the offseason action.
There was plenty to take away from the first open practice of voluntary OTAs, including the budding connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also impressed on the defensive side of the ball.
Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 2 of OTAs, featuring notes, video clips and press conferences from Tuesday:
Notes from Day 2
There were four players absent during Tuesday’s voluntary practice: Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney, Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis.
Jack Sanborn and Travis Homer were in attendance but did not participate.
The Bears’ starting offensive line combination without Davis: LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Cody Whitehair, RG Ja’Tyre Carter, RT Darnell Wright.
Justin Fields and DJ Moore had the play of the day during Tuesday’s workout. Fields connected with Moore deep down the right sideline. Moore beat Kindle Vildor and made a diving catch.
On defense, Tremaine Edmunds wrapped practice with a pick-6 of PJ Walker, which ended in an end zone celebration.
There were some notable moments with the sled during Tuesday’s practice. In one instance, rookie Gervon Dexter almost took out Matt Eberflus. Then it was defensive end Trevis Gipson breaking the sled during practice.
New Bear DeMarcus Walker also had a nice play on Tuesday, where he beat his man for what would’ve been a sack.
DJ Moore worked against Kindle Vildor, Jaylon Jones, Michael Ojemudia and Greg Stroman Jr. during Tuesday’s practice. (Jaylon Johnson wasn’t present and rookie Tyrique Stevenson is working his way up the depth chart).
Ja’Tyre Carter worked at right guard with Nate Davis not in attendance. Lucas Patrick also rotated in.
Justin Fields was accurate for most of Tuesday’s practice. Josh Schrock noted he did have two notable misses (sailing a pass to Chase Claypool and overthrowing rookie Tyler Scott).
Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool had some nice catches during Tuesday’s practice.
Tremaine Edmunds' pick-6
.@maine_savage23 makin' plays from the jump 💪 pic.twitter.com/2hWdNMJssK
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 23, 2023
Justin Fields throwing to DJ Moore, Velus Jones Jr.
Our first look at Justin Fields throwing the ball to DJ Moore.
Bonus throw to Velus Jones included. pic.twitter.com/nspim7rdYS
— Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) May 23, 2023
Justin Fields completes a pass to Velus Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/5OCUVbuaww
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 23, 2023
Matt Eberflus presser
Justin Fields presser
DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds pressers
