Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 5
The Chicago Bears continued organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Halas Hall. That included the second open session during Wednesday’s practice, where the media got another glimpse of the offseason action.
There was plenty to take away from the second open practice of voluntary OTAs, including some standout rookies, attendance updates, Cody Whitehair’s transition back to center and how cornerback Jaylon Johnson is staying involved despite skipping OTAs.
Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 5 of OTAs, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Wednesday:
Notes from Day 5
There were four players absent during Wednesday’s voluntary practice: Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney, Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool, running back D’Onta Foreman, linebacker Jack Sanborn and offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Alex Leatherwood were all present but did not participate.
Specifically, Claypool appears to be battling a soft tissue injury, per Matt Eberflus.
The Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection continues to thrive, as the two connected during a red-zone drill. Fields put the ball in a perfect position for Moore to make a diving grab for a touchdown.
Also during red-zone drills, via Josh Schrock: “On the first play, defensive tackle Jayln Holmes got by right guard Ja’Tyre Carter and flushed Fields to the left. Fields rolled out of the pocket and delivered a strike to Dante Pettis to get the offense into the red zone. Fields found Moore with a strike down to the 3-yard line on the ensuing play. On first-and-goal, Fields had tight end Cole Kmet open on the left side, but the throw was low, and Kmet couldn’t corral it. The Bears punched through on the next play when Fields hit Pettis on a quick out to the left side for a touchdown.”
Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had an interception of Fields. Per Schrock, “Stevenson jumped the route and picked the ball off, sparking off a rowdy celebration on the defensive sideline.”
Wednesday’s practice focused on “run fits, normal downs, red zone, and some situational work,” as well as a two-minute drill that started around midfield, per Schrock.
Rookie receiver Tyler Scott also had some nice plays, according to Bear Report, including “a nice move to turn and get upfield on a play.”
Justin Fields finds DJ Moore in the end zone
It's just 2️⃣ easy pic.twitter.com/HuwnnjO9RS
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 1, 2023
Kyler Gordon getting airborne
.@kyler_gordon's got HOPS 🐰 pic.twitter.com/o9yWI3Bdtw
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 31, 2023
Matt Eberflus presser
Alan Williams, Richard Hightower pressers
Cody Whitehair, Khalil Herbert, Kyler Gordon pressers
