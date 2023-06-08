Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 9
The Chicago Bears are wrapping organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Halas Hall. That included the third open session during Wednesday’s practice, where the media got another glimpse of the offseason action.
There was plenty to take away from the ninth voluntary OTA practice, including the returns of Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis, as well as the continued connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore and the defense making a big play.
Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 9 of OTAs, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Wednesday:
Notes from Day 9
The Bears offense impressed during the two-minute drill, where the Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection was thriving. Here’s a breakdown, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock: “Fields opened the drill with a dart to DJ Moore across the middle of the field for a big gain. He found tight end Robert Tonyan on the ensuing play to get the offense into field goal range. Fields’ last pass of the drill, which was intended for running back Trestan Ebner, fell incomplete.
But Chicago’s offense wasn’t perfect on the day. Per 670 the Score’s Mark Grote, safety Elijah Hicks had a pick-six of Fields. He was looking for rookie receiver Tyler Scott, when linebacker T.J. Edwards tipped the pass and Hicks picked it off and returned it for a touchdown.
Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson worked primarily with the starting defense, but he had a “tough day in coverage,” per Schrock. Receivers Velus Jones Jr. and fellow rookie Tyler Scott both bested Stevenson, even though the passes fell incomplete.
Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick saw “a decent amount” of reps at center with the starting offensive line, per Grote.
Safety Eddie Jackson returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday. Per Schrock, Jackson participated in individual drills and some team drills.
Velus Jones Jr. had “a solid day” during team drills, according to Bear Report’s Zack Pearson.
According to various media in attendance, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Nate Davis were among those who returned to practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool and rookie cornerback Terell Smith did not participate.
Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker
Double trouble 😈 pic.twitter.com/ycyvpRYqFL
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 7, 2023
QB drills
QB drills pic.twitter.com/ifCwAZiM22
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 7, 2023
Justin Fields to Khari Blasingame
Justin Fields ➡️ Khari Blasingame pic.twitter.com/wIqt6RZlbY
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 7, 2023
Drills
Up close and personal with Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/5LQoLlq2Bs
— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 7, 2023
#Bears pic.twitter.com/OhWsEVvBH8
— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 7, 2023
Matt Eberflus presser
Luke Getsy presser
Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker pressers
