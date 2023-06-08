Bears OTAs: Notes, videos, highlights from Day 9

The Chicago Bears are wrapping organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Halas Hall. That included the third open session during Wednesday’s practice, where the media got another glimpse of the offseason action.

There was plenty to take away from the ninth voluntary OTA practice, including the returns of Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis, as well as the continued connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore and the defense making a big play.

Here’s a recap of what went down on Day 9 of OTAs, featuring notes, highlights and press conferences from Wednesday:

Notes from Day 9

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker

QB drills

Justin Fields to Khari Blasingame

Justin Fields ➡️ Khari Blasingame pic.twitter.com/wIqt6RZlbY — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 7, 2023

Drills

Up close and personal with Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/5LQoLlq2Bs — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 7, 2023

Matt Eberflus presser

Luke Getsy presser

Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker pressers

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire