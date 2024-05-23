Bears OTAs: Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat among those not participating

The Chicago Bears hit the field on Thursday for their third organized team activity (OTA) practice, but it was the first one open to the media, and a few prominent players were absent from the practice field. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Montez Sweat, tackle Darnell Wright, guard Nate Davis, and wide receiver Velus Jones were not present. Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze was in attendance but was not practicing due to a hamstring injury he suffered during rookie minicamp.

Bears OTA practice was open to the media today. Not present:

Velus Jones

Keenan Allen

Darnell Wright

Nate Davis

Montez Sweat Rome Odunze was present but didn’t participate in team drills. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) May 23, 2024

Missing two starting wide receivers and the entire right side of the offensive line might have played a role in the offense’s struggles throughout practice. Quarterback Caleb Williams was not sharp on Thursday, missing numerous passes and holding onto the ball too long, according to CHGO’s Nicholas Moreano. Head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t concerned with the attendance, however, and notes that everyone has been in the building at some point during the voluntary offseason program.

Matt Eberflus not concerned about guys not here (like Keenan Allen, Darnell Wright, Montez Sweat, among others). Says "everybody has been here" at some point during offseason program.

Also hopeful Rome Odunze will be starting to ramp up next week. Sat out team drills. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IZXexmfhcy — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) May 23, 2024

Thursday’s practice is the last one for the Bears this week. They will return to Halas Hall on Tuesday, May 28th.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire