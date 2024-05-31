Bears OTAs: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker among players absent for Friday’s practice

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their sixth and final day of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday. It was the second practice open to the media, giving those in attendance a chance to see how the team has improved from last week. As is the case for voluntary practices, though, there were a few notable players absent from Friday’s session—including much of the starting secondary.

Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard were not present. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat, who missed last Thursday’s practice, were also absent once again.

Meanwhile, guard Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, and linebacker TJ Edwards were at practice but did not participate. Guard Teven Jenkins did not participate in team drills, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Bears second open media OTA just wrapped. Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Keenan Allen, Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and Montez Sweat were not present. Nate Davis, DeMarcus Walker and TJ Edwards were present but did not participate. Teven Jenkins didn’t participate in team… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) May 31, 2024

With much of the starting secondary missing, the offense was able to capitalize with a strong practice. According to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 13 of 15 passes in 7-on-7 against the first-string defense. It was a strong day for the young signal caller, as he was able to bounce back from a rough outing last week.

Caleb Williams today at Bears OTAs: he went 13-for-15 in 7-on-7s vs. 1st defense. One incompletion resulted in DPI. He threw darts all over the field, including a TD to DJ Moore. Williams/offense also won the situational drill, ending with Cairo Santos' FG and the lead. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) May 31, 2024

As for why players like Johnson and Gordon were absent, head coach Matt Eberflus declined to go into specifics, but it is worth noting that Johnson has a charity outing for his foundation, “Kevvy’s Vision,” this weekend in California, per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. Eberflus expects everyone to be back next week, however, when mandatory minicamp gets underway. Those practices take place June 4–6.

