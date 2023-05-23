Bears OTAs: Attendance update from Tuesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears have kicked off the next phase of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall.

The Bears conducted their second voluntary workout on Tuesday, where media were in attendance and got to take in some of the action. That includes a look at which players were present, as OTAs are voluntary.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, there were four players who weren’t present on Tuesday: safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and offensive guard Nate Davis.

Schrock also noted that running back Travis Homer and linebacker Jack Sanborn were in attendance, but they were not practicing.

It wasn’t a surprise that Jackson and Mooney were absent, given they’re still rehabbing after suffering injuries. Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot while Mooney fractured his ankle.

Although, it was a surprise that Johnson (who said his finger is 100 percent) and newcomer Davis weren’t present. But these workouts are voluntary.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire