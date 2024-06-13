Bears OTA wrap-up: Williams’ offseason bonding plan, Odunze’s reflects on preparation

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A final practice, exclusively for rookies, wrapped up the Chicago Bears offseason program Wednesday, as they head into a five week break before reporting to training camp.

Team bonding: Caleb Williams edition

Caleb Williams said he already has plans for an offseason trip to continue working on building chemistry with his teammates.

“We actually were all texting last night in a group chat trying to figure out where exactly we want to be,” Williams said. “Where we’re going to be throwing and working out and bonding and things like that.

“The plan is not to also just be offensive guys, but also have the defensive guys out there, all of us just working on techniques together, bonding, enjoying each other and going from there.”

Bears president stands firms on building new stadium along Chicago’s lakefront

“I don’t think I was prepared well enough”

After missing a number of OTA’s with a hamstring injury, rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze finished the offseason program back on the field and he said he learned the importance of physical preparation at this level along the way.

“The amount of reps that I was getting, I don’t think I was prepared well enough for my body to accommodate those things,” Odunze said. “It was a long offseason and [there was] a lot going on with the draft and different phases, and I didn’t exactly know what to expect coming into the camp as well.”

Up next

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the next step for him will be to develop a plan for the preseason games in August where he will look at the amount of reps former rookie quarterbacks like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud took in preseason games last year, and collect as much information as possible in determining his own plan for Williams as those games approach.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.