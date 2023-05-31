Bears OTA observations: Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection finds end zone

Bears OTA observations: Moore's TD catch sign of what's to come originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The first media viewing session of Bears' OTAs saw quarterback Justin Fields and new wide receiver DJ Moore showcase their growing connection.

The duo punctuated the day by hooking up for a deep completion in which Moore beat Kindle Vildor with a double move and laid out to secure a catch some 40 yards downfield.

Wednesday's session lacked the same excitement (is that possible in a shorts and t-shirt practice?), but Moore once again made the signature play.

Moore lined up in the slot against Kyler Gordon during a red-zone drill. The star wide receiver quickly created separation to gain inside leverage on a slant, and Fields put the ball in the perfect spot for Moore to make a diving catch in the end zone.

On a day in which the Bears focused a lot on run fits, normal downs, red zone, and some situational work, the Bears finished the day with a two-minute drill with the first-string offense starting around midfield.

On the first play, defensive tackle Jayln Holmes got by right guard Ja'Tyre Carter and flushed Fields to the left. Fields rolled out of the pocket and delivered a strike to Dante Pettis to get the offense into the red zone. Fields found Moore with a strike down to the 3-yard line on the ensuing play.

On first-and-goal, Fields had tight end Cole Kmet open on the left side, but the throw was low, and Kmet couldn't corral it. The Bears punched through on the next play when Fields hit Pettis on a quick out to the left side for a touchdown.

Here are more notes from the second media viewing session of OTAs:

-- The second-best play of the day came from rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Fields dropped back and fired a quick out to the left side of the field, but Stevenson jumped the route and picked the ball off, sparking off a rowdy celebration on the defensive sideline.

It was an excellent play, but not without teaching moments.

"He should've caught it cleaner," cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. "It was a good play, don't get me wrong. Let's not let the ball drift back into his body. He dropped one last week that he had in a similar situation because he let the ball come back into his body. He's got to keep his hands out in front of his eyes. Really a good play, but it could've been cleaner."

After getting most of his work with the second string during the first week of OTAs, Stevenson saw his time with the ones tick up this week. The same is true of fellow rookie Terell Smith, but the Bears don't put much stock in the ones and twos during May workouts in shorts.

"Right now I don’t put any credence into who you see going there first," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "Right now it’s a rep chart, not a depth chart. They’re getting reps, and then what we do, we look at it in totality and see, first of all, who can do their job? Who can make a big play? Who’s not giving up big plays? That’s as important as making a play."

-- Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, right guard Nate Davis, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and safety Eddie Jackson were once again not present for the voluntary workout. Jackson and Mooney continue to rehab from their season-ending injuries and have not yet been cleared to practice, but they are in the building and have been attending meetings.

-- Wide receiver Chase Claypool, offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Alex Leatherwood, running back D'Onta Foreman, and linebacker Jack Sanborn were present but did not participate in the workout.

"This time of year, you get some soft tissue stuff, and there's no reason to risk anything at this time," head coach Matt Eberflus said when asked about Claypool. "So you know he just felt something like a lot of guys have, so we just let him sit out for the day and see where they're going from there and then we'll see what we do."

-- The Bears will finish the second week of OTAs on Thursday before returning to Halas Hall June 6-8 for the final week of voluntary workouts.

