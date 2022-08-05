Bears OT Teven Jenkins still in the mix for a starting job, when healthy

For those of you keeping score at home, Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has now missed seven straight practices with an undisclosed injury.

Jenkins dealing with an injury would be cause for concern given his injury history. But that’s not the focal point of what’s become known as the Teven Jenkins saga.

Following a report about a disconnect between Jenkins and the new coaching staff, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the Bears have been active in trade talks about Jenkins. And there’s been plenty of interest.

If it wasn’t something other than what the team hopes to be a minor injury, why would they actively be shopping their second-round pick from a year ago?

Assuming Jenkins does return to practice at some point, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told reporters that Jenkins will continue to compete for a starting tackle job.

That, after Getsy said that the offensive line is far from solidified at this point of the summer, and it will carry over into the preseason.

Right now, rookie Braxton Jones appears to be the favorite to win the left tackle job. Meanwhile, veteran Riley Reiff has spent the last three practices at right tackle, where Larry Borom has rotated in, as well.

Given the Bears appear to be high on Jones and having signed Reiff to provide some stability on the offensive line, it doesn’t look like there’s a starting job for Jenkins. Not that the Bears will admit that, especially as they’re engaged in trade talks about Jenkins.

Despite not practicing with an undisclosed injury, Getsy said Jenkins has been an active participant during team meetings.

“Teven’s been great. He been attentive, he’s all in,” Getsy said. “Once he gets through this deal, he’ll be back out there ready to rock and roll.”

That is, assuming he’s still on the roster.

