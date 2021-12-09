Bears OT Teven Jenkins details back problems, why it shouldn’t be an issue again

Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins met with the media Wednesday for the first time since returning from back surgery, where he opened up about his back problems — detailing when the pain started, the level of pain and where he’s at now.

While the plan is for Jenkins to serve a back-up role for the rest of the season, the hope is that changes once Chicago is officially eliminated from playoff contention. After all, Jenkins needs those valuable on-field reps as the Bears hope he’s their left tackle of the future.

Here’s everything Jenkins had to say about his back injury and what it means moving forward:

On when the pain first started

Jenkins noticed pain in his legs during the first practices after he was drafted by the Bears. But he was determined to play through it, as most people aren’t 100 percent when playing.

“[In] a new place, new people, of course you don’t want to show up here and show people [that] if he’s a little hurt he can’t go,” Jenkins said. “You never want to be that guy. If you get a little bit hurt, you’ve got to play through it. That’s how football is. If you want to survive, you’ve got to keep on playing. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

On trying to play through the pain

That pain back at rookie minicamp continued to linger as training camp approached, and Jenkins was determined to practice through it and ultimately pushed himself a little too hard.

“Ultimately, it was different symptoms from what was going on in college,’’ Jenkins said. ‘‘It was a whole different situation. I probably pushed myself out there a little bit faster because I had that urge . . . I wanted to get back on the field. I don’t care if it’s hurt, and maybe I did push myself a little bit too much and made it a little worse.”

On just how bad the pain was

Jenkins detailed the pain that he was feeling in his back, even as he tried to push through it, which he described as “unbearable” and “totally different than what I was dealing with [before].”

“It’s the pain — [in] my nerves, in my legs, down my legs. It was just terrible. It was unbearable. Sometimes [when] I took steps, it was bad. Anything — getting up out of my seat — it was bad. It was totally different than what I was dealing with [before].”

On how Jenkins stayed involved after surgery

After having surgery, which the Bears hoped would solve the issue permanently, Jenkins remained involved with the team. He couldn’t keep his conditioning up after surgery, but he would show up to Halas Hall for meetings before going home. But the work didn’t stop there.

“What I did was, wrote down the plays, go home. I would mentally roll them out in my head with like a whole bunch of different scenarios,” Jenkins said. “And when it came to it, when I was actually able to move around a little bit better, I would actually do walk-throughs, like a walk-through situation with myself and on the board. And my fiancé, she helped me out a little bit too, helped me trying to remember my things.”

On how his body feels now

Following surgery and his recovery, Jenkins said his body feels better than it has in awhile.

“Probably 18 years old — fresh out of high school going to college,” Jenkins, said. “Feel like a young buck.”

On his first two snaps in the NFL, on special teams vs. Cardinals

Jenkins suited up for the first time in an NFL game against the Cardinals last Sunday, although he didn’t get any offensive reps. Jenkins did get two special teams reps on extra points. But, hey, it’s better than nothing right now.

“It was really great for me to be out there fully suited up,” Jenkins said Wednesday. “I got, like, two snaps on field goals, so that’s great progression from where it was a couple months ago, and I’m very glad where I’m at.”

On his backup role

Matt Nagy said the plan for the rest of the season is for Jenkins to serve a backup role to Jason Peters, who has been solid at left tackle this season for the Bears. And Jenkins doesn’t have a problem with waiting his turn.

“It’s all about trusting the process,” Jenkins said. “[Peters] is a Hall of Famer. He’s greatness. So I have no problem sitting behind Jason Peters right now and learning. Because I trust what the Bears and coach Castillo and coach [Matt] Nagy have in store for me. I trust them all. And I believe it’s the right path for me.”

On whether Jenkins believes his back will be an issue again:

The hope now is that Jenkins’ back isn’t an issue moving forward for the former second-round pick. And Jenkins sounds hopeful that’s the case.

“I don’t see this being a problem ever again, because there’s not any screws in me, there’s nothing in me, it’s not like that,” he said. “It’s just clean-cut, amazing. So I don’t feel like it’s ever going to be a problem again.”

