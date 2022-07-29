Bears OT Teven Jenkins dealing with an apparent injury

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has been noticeably absent in the last two days of training camp practice. Now, we know why.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Jenkins’ status, to which he explained Jenkins is “working through something with trainers” and “when he’s able to return, he’ll return.”

Eberflus declined to provide specifics about Jenkins or any player’s injury. He doesn’t want to give any teams a competitive advantage on knowing the injury status of players.

“I understand the levels of concern,” Eberflus said. “I get that. That doesn’t make me disclose information, though.”

Matt Eberflus says Teven Jenkins is working through a small injury. Won't say much else. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) July 29, 2022

Naturally, there are concerns about Jenkins considering this is the second straight training camp where he’s dealing with an injury.

Last summer, the Bears downplayed Jenkins’ back injury, which wound up being a significant issue. Jenkins required back surgery and missed most of his rookie season.

The injury also doesn’t help Jenkins’ case in competing for the starting right tackle job with Larry Borom, who’s the clear favorite at this point.

We’ll see how quickly Jenkins can get back on the field — or if this ends up being more significant than it feels right now.

