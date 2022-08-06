Bears OT Teven Jenkins is back at training camp practice

We are one step closer to solving the mystery surrounding Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. The second-year offensive lineman is returning to practice on Saturday, according to multiple media reports, after missing over a week with an injury.

Teven Jenkins is back on the practice field this morning for the first time since the 1st day of camp. #Bears are in full pads. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 6, 2022

Jenkins hasn’t participated in practice since the first day of camp, where he was rotating as the extra lineman in jumbo packages. The former Oklahoma State standout had been competing for the starting right tackle spot with Larry Borom for much of the offseason prior to camp.

Following his injury, rumors and reports began spreading about Jenkins’ attitude and future with the team. ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan had said Jenkins was reportedly “wildly immature” and was having issues with the coaching staff. Reports then surfaced about the Bears fielding trade talks for Jenkins and even actively shopping him, according to Bears reporter Peggy Kusinski.

#NFL source confirms #ChicagoBears actively trying to trade OL @TevenJenkins who fell out of favor early w/new staff. Contrary to HC Eberflus saying Jenkins absence is 100% injury related … Jenkins is at the facility working with trainers but missed 6th straight practice — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 3, 2022

Now that Jenkins is back at practice, he has a chance to put all of this behind him as he competes for a starting spot on the offensive line. It won’t be easy as now he faces more competition with veteran tackle Riley Reiff now in the mix, who was signed as camp began. But with still plenty of camp practices left to go and all three preseason games yet to be played, Jenkins can put his best foot forward and show first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus why he was the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jenkins is coming off a rookie year in which he missed most of the season due to a back injury. He returned late in the season to play in a handful of games at left tackle.

