Should the Bears be all-in on OT Terron Armstead in free agency?

The Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address ahead of free agency, where new general manager Ryan Poles has some decisions to make about in-house free agents and those set to hit the open market.

Wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and defensive back are among Chicago’s top needs, and Poles will look to find starters and depth pieces this offseason.

ESPN made a bold prediction for each of the 32 NFL teams in free agency, and they believe the Bears should “break the bank” for left tackle Terron Armstead. After all, protecting Fields is of utmost importance.

“With a bona fide left tackle in Terron Armstead on the market and a fresh coaching staff in the building, the Bears might be better served abandoning (Teven) Jenkins at left tackle. “It’s unlikely that Jenkin could take an immediate Year 2 jump that would put him in or near Armstead’s realm. He would likely be more comfortable kicking back over to the right side. Not only would that help the Bears take out two birds with one free-agent stone, but it would play into what their young quarterback Justin Fields needs the most: pass protection.”

But Armstead, who’s the top tackle on the free agent market, would cost a pretty penny. His projected market value is $23.9 million per year, according to Spotrac. While the Bears have the cap space to make a splash like signing Armstead, they have other pressing needs to address in free agency considering they have just five draft picks.

Signing Armstead would likely prevent the Bears from drafting a top playmaker at wide receiver in free agency, instead settling for some veterans on a lower tier, as they have other roster needs and depth concerns at other positions.

There are other affordable option in free agency, including Cam Robinson, who would cost around $16.8 million per year, as well as options in the NFL draft. Chicago also needs to target other needs on the offensive line in center and guard.

During his Scouting Combine press conference, Poles explained that he’s a big proponent of the second and third waves of free agency, which indicated we might not see some big moves at the start. After all, it wouldn’t make sense for Poles to go all-in at just one position when there are other positions of need to fill.

