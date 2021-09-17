Bears OT Larry Borom expected to land on short-term IR with high ankle sprain

The Bears have been cursed at the offensive tackle position dating back to training camp, where there have been a slew of injuries — ranging from minor to extreme.

That curse carried over into Week 1, where Chicago lost not one, but two left tackles before the fourth quarter. Starting left tackle Jason Peters exited the game with a quad injury while his replacement, rookie Larry Borom, suffered an ankle injury that pushed Elijah Wilkinson into the left tackle spot.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Borom has a high ankle sprain and will miss time. He’s a candidate for short-term injured reserve, which would mean he’d have to be sidelined for three weeks before being eligible to return.

Bears rookie OT Larry Borom, who replaced Jason Peters Week 1 after Peters left with a quad issue, is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will miss time, per source. Short-term IR candidate. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 17, 2021

Borom has not practiced this week, so it’s not a big surprise to hear. Meanwhile, Peters has been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, where he has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Bengals.

Still, depth at tackle remains a huge concern. Wilkinson, who was serving as the backup right tackle behind Germain Ifedi, figures to be the next-man-up if Peters gets banged up against Cincinnati.

Second-round rookie Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve following back surgery during training camp. Head coach Matt Nagy sounded optimistic that he could return at some point this season. But Nagy also said at one point during training camp that the arrow on Jenkins was pointed up.

[listicle id=480980]

[listicle id=480967]

[listicle id=480948]