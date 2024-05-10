Bears OT Kiran Amegadjie will not practice during rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears rookies hit the field for the first time this weekend, but one notable player will not be participating. Head coach Matt Eberflus met the media on Friday and said third-round rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie will not practice during minicamp and will likely be out for future spring practices.

Amegadjie suffered a quad injury during the 2023 season while playing for Yale, and he is still recovering. Eberflus said the team was well aware of his recovery, and the plan is for him to be ready when training camp begins.

Third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie will not be practicing during the offseason program because of the quad injury he suffered last season. The #Bears knew that would be the case when they drafted him. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 10, 2024

Amegadjie was selected with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He shined during his collegiate career at Yale and enters his career with the chance to become the team’s swing tackle. Amegadjie grew up just outside of Chicago in suburban Hinsdale and is realizing a dream come true to play for his hometown team.

Though Amegadjie won’t be on the field, he’s still in the building and will continue to learn with the rest of the rookies. The rest of the draft class, including quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, hit the field on Friday and Saturday for the first time as professional players.

