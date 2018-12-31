Bears opponents for the 2019 season determined originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears finished the 2018 season with a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, and while they're looking towards the playoffs and showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles other teams are already looking to next year.

And with the 2018 season wrapped up, the opponents for the 2019 season have been determined.

The Bears will play their NFC North rivals -- the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings -- twice, once at home and once on the road. Another eight games are determined with by the NFC North as a division playing another NFC division and an AFC division. in 2018, the Bears played the NFC West and AFC East. In 2019, the NFC North will play the AFC West and NFC East.

That is a tough draw, while the the NFC East isn't one of the tougher divisions in the NFL, the AFC East had a pair of 12-4 teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The final two games making up the schedule will be the first place teams from the NFC South and NFC West, the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints and the Rams are the top two seeds in the NFC this season.

While the order of the schedule has yet to be determined, we know which games will be at home and which will be on the road.

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Fortunately for the Bears, most of the daunting teams on their schedule will come to Soldier Field. The Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Cowboys will all have to travel to Chicago. The Bears will have to play the Rams in Los Angeles, which sticks out as the toughest road game.

