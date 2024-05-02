Bears opener Yates signs two-year contract extension

Rob Yates came through Warwickshire's academy and made his senior debut in 2019 [Getty Images]

Warwickshire opening batsman Rob Yates has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Yates has been with his home county for 14 years having come through the academy and scored a total of 1,280 runs across all formats last season.

The new deal will keep the 24-year-old with the Bears until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“It’s a privilege to call Edgbaston my home for at least another three years," Yates told the club.

"The place and the people here mean a lot to me and I aim to contribute more to the success we are working towards on and off the pitch,” he added.

Yates achieved his second highest score for the Bears with 191 runs from 205 balls against Durham in April, while also taking seven wickets in 74 overs.

"I thought I was watching a full-blown first-class spinner," Warwickshire's director of performance Gavin Larsen told the club website.

"It’s filled me with a lot of confidence in his ability as an all-rounder.

“His batting speaks for itself and I believe it’ll get better and better," he added.

