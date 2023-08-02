Bears have ‘open’ competition at cornerback with rookies Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith

One of the more intriguing position battles to emerge from Bears training camp is between rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, who are battling for the CB2 role opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The pair have been splitting first team reps, and that continued during Tuesday’s padded workout. It’s been evident that a competition was brewing, and Stevenson all but confirmed it.

Stevenson said Bears coaches “made it real clear there’s going to be a competition” between him and Smith for the starting outside cornerback spot. And both continue to make plays during practice, including during Tuesday’s padded practice.

Stevenson broke up a pass intended for tight end Robert Tonyan, as well as locked up receiver DJ Moore during the 1-on-1 red zone period. Smith tipped a Justin Fields pass intended for receiver Chase Claypool, which was intercepted by safety Eddie Jackson.

“There’s definitely an opportunity open and [Smith] is doing his best to be able to be the CB2 and I’m doing my best,” Stevenson said, “so there’s no reason for me to go upstairs and ask questions. I feel like preparation and going out there and battling and competing is just going to bring the best man out on top for the job.”

While the pair remain friendly, there’s a competitive edge as they understand what’s at stake.

“It’s a competition until the end,” Stevenson said. “We both got drafted. For opportunities, it really doesn’t matter where you got drafted at. He comes in every day with his head down willing to work, just as I am.

“I’ve had a couple slip-ups as a rookie. They didn’t tell me anything, but they made it real clear that it’s going to be a competition. I didn’t earn anything. I have no stripes in the league. Every day we come in we smile at each other. We also know that we’re both working for the same position.”

