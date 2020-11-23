Bears open as 8.5-point underdogs vs. Packers in Week 12

The Chicago Bears have lost four straight games, including an embarrassing 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. While Chicago had the benefit of the bye week — and the rest of the NFC North losing in Week 11 — things don’t get easier as the Bears travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

There was never a question of which team was going to be favored, only by how much. The Bears have opened as 8.5-point road underdogs against the Packers, according to BetMGM. You figure that line could change depending on who is announced as the starting quarterback — Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky or even Tyler Bray.

This is the 10th time this season that the Bears have been underdogs. The only game they were favored in was a home game against the New York Giants in Week 2.

The Bears will be facing a Packers team that’s lost three of their last six games since their own bye week. They’ve beaten the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars in that span. Most recently, Green Bay lost a heartbreaker to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Can Chicago break their four-game losing streak and shock the world with a win over Green Bay? Or will the Packers once again roll over the Bears? We’ll see when the Bears and Packers kick things off Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.