Bears open as 7.5-point underdogs vs. Patriots in Week 7

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) next Monday night, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 6 loss against the Washington Commanders (2-4).

With the Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to an underwhelming Commanders team, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances on the road against the Patriots.

The Bears have opened as 7.5-point underdogs against the Patriots in Week 7, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 39.5.

There are plenty of concerns surrounding this Chicago team, especially the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The offensive line, down their best in Cody Whitehair, remains a liability, and there could be changes on the way.

Now, the Bears will go up against Bill Belichick, who’s beaten them five straight times dating back to 2002.

This is the fifth time this season that Chicago are underdogs (previously against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings). They were favored in Week 3 against the Houston Texans and Week 6 against the Commanders.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire