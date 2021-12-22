Bears open as 6.5-point road underdogs vs. Seahawks in Week 16

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will face the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get a win in the final three games of the season.

The Bears have opened as 6.5-point road underdogs against the Seahawks, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise that the Bears are underdogs, even against a struggling Seahawks team. Home-field plays a role here as does the fact that Seattle has the advantage at several factors in this game, including quarterback and coaching.

Chicago has been underdogs 11 other times this season against the Rams, Browns, Raiders, Packers (twice), Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Cardinals and Vikings, with the only win coming against Las Vegas. The Bears have been favorites in Week 2 against the Bengals, Week 4 against the Lions and Week 12 against the Lions this season, all wins.

Can the Bears find a way to get back in the win column against the Seahawks? Or will Seattle send Chicago to their fourth straight loss? We’ll see when the Bears and Seahawks kick things off Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on FOX.

