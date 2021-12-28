Bears open as 5.5-point home favorites vs. Giants in Week 17

The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to leave fans at Soldier Field with a victory in their final home game of the season.

The Bears have opened as 5.5-point home favorites against the Giants, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

It might sound surprising that Chicago is favored in a game considering their disappointing season. But while the Bears are sitting at 5-10, the 4-11 Giants are rolling with former Chicago quarterback Mike Glennon.

Chicago has been favorites just three times this season in Week 2 against the Bengals and Weeks 4 and 12 against the Lions, all of which were wins. They’ve been underdogs in 12 games against the Rams, Browns, Raiders, Packers, Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings and Seahawks.

Can the Bears secure a win over the Giants in their final home game? Or will New York send Chicago to their 11th loss? We’ll see when the Bears and Giants kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.

