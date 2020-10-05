Bears open as 5.5-point underdogs vs. Buccaneers in Week 5

The Chicago Bears are coming off a short week where they’ll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LII quarterbacks Nick Foles and Tom Brady.

It doesn’t help matters that Chicago is coming off a brutal 19-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that left them with a slew of questions.

The Bears offense is coming off an embarrassing outing against an impressive Colts defense, where Nick Foles’ replacement of Mitchell Trubisky produced similar results on offense. The offense was held to three points for the first 58 minutes before scoring a garbage-time touchdown in the final minutes.

So, obviously, Vegas isn’t buying into the 3-1 Bears, who could just as easily be 0-4 at this point. The Bears have opened as 5.5-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers, according to BetMGM.

This is the fourth time this season that the Bears have been underdogs. The only game they were favored in was a home game against the New York Giants in Week 2.

The Bears will face a Buccaneers team that just won a shoot-out with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Brady threw five touchdowns. While the Bears defense has been stout this season, despite giving up some yards, it’s Chicago’s offense that poses the biggest concern.

We’ll see if Matt Nagy can rally his team — and his offense — to challenge the Buccaneers for their fourth win this season.