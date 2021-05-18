Bears open 2021 NFL season as big underdogs against L.A. Rams

Oddsmakers say Bears big underdogs at Rams in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the 2021 NFL schedule was released last week, consensus said the Bears had one of their toughest matchups of the year from the jump with their Week 1 matchup against the Rams, in Los Angeles, on Sunday Night Football. Turns out oddsmakers agree with that assessment.

Pointsbet has released their lines for the opening weekend of the regular season, and as of Tuesday afternoon, they have the Bears as seven-point underdogs.

There are plenty of reasons to suspect the Bears may have trouble in Week 1. To start, they’ll field a revamped offensive line against one of the toughest defensive lines in the game. Of course, it will be Andy Dalton’s (or maybe Justin Fields’?!?) first start as the Bears quarterback too.

Of course, the Rams have bested the Bears in each of the last two seasons as well. In 2020, the Rams won by 14 points and in 2019 they won by 10, so in each case they would’ve covered this year’s spread. The last time the Bears beat the Rams was a 15-6 victory in 2018.

