Bears open as 12.5-point road underdogs vs. Packersin Week 14

The Chicago Bears will battle their division rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to avoid getting swept by the Packers for the third straight season under Matt Nagy.

The Bears have opened as 12.5-point road underdogs against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

It’s not a surprise that the Bears are underdogs considering they’re about to go up against one of the best teams in the NFL and their kryptonite in the Packers. Under head coach Matt Nagy, Chicago is 1-6 against Green Bay, and there’s not a lot of confidence that the Bears can get a win on Sunday night.

Chicago has been underdogs nine other times this season against the Rams, Browns, Raiders, Packers, Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens and Cardinals. The Bears have been favorites in Week 2 against the Bengals, Week 4 against the Lions and Week 12 against the Lions this season, all wins.

Can the Bears shock the NFL world with an upset over the Packers? Or will Green Bay deliver another nail in the coffin of Nagy? We’ll see when the Bears and Packers kick things off Sunday at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

List