Bears can take one of three paths at 2022 NFL trade deadline

2022 NFL trade deadline presents Bears three paths to take

The Bears dipped their toes in the NFL trade deadline water Wednesday when they sent veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Dealing Quinn was an expected move for a rebuilding team not on the same timeline as the 32-year-old pass rusher.

With the Nov. 1 trade deadline looming, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he doesn't expect any more deals to be coming down the pike.

But general managers have been known to lie before.

The trade deadline presents Poles and the Bears with three different paths to travel.

Veteran sell-off

Quinn's time with the Bears was always running out. His money in 2023 was non-guaranteed and it was highly unlikely the Bears were going to pick it up. At 3-4, Quinn's value to the Bears was much better in the draft capital he brought back and future salary cap he freed up.

But the Bears have other veterans on the roster who can help contending teams.

Linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery come to mind.

Smith is playing out the final year of his rookie contract after not getting the extension he wanted in the offseason. The star linebacker has said he's fine with the possibility the Bears could franchise tag him at the end of the season.

Smith requested a trade in the offseason, but Poles did not grant the request. It's unlikely he will do so now.

As for Montgomery, the veteran running back is a free agent at the end of the season. It's unclear if the Bears plan to sign him to a long-term extension or if they view Khalil Herbert as the starting running back in 2023 and beyond.

Sources told NBC Sports Chicago that the Bears are not interested in trading Montgomery at the deadline and are pleased with the one-two punch he and Herbert provide in the backfield.

Stand pat

This is the Bears' most likely path with Quinn gone.

Poles has around $125 million in cap space freed up for the coming offseason. That's with only 33 players on the roster. Once it gets to 51 veteran contracts, the Bears should have around $110-$112 million.

He doesn't need to shave more money off the books. The remaining players that have value on the roster are mostly viewed as long-term pieces.

It's likely Poles is done wheeling and dealing. However ...

Surprise buyers for 2023

The Bears have several holes to fill on the 2023 roster, and there are a few teams reportedly looking to sell younger pieces of their roster.

Could Poles make a play for the likes of Jerry Jeudy or K.J. Hamler if the price is right? It sounds like it would cost too much to acquire Chase Claypool for the amount of production he has had early in his career.

Finding a way to secure a young receiver like Jeudy or Hamler could benefit the Bears in 2023 and beyond.

But would Poles be willing to part with some of his precious draft capital for a young player still finding his way?

The Bears have questions to answer before they choose their trade deadline path.

