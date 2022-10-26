Bears one of five teams to beat Brady and Belichick since 2020

Bears one of five teams to beat Brady, Belichick since 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are one of five teams since 2020 to defeat Bill Belichick's Patriots and Tom Brady's Buccaneers, according to Larry Meyer.

The Saints, Rams, Packers and Chiefs are the only other teams to accomplish the feat.

On Monday night, the Bears joined the group, with complete domination. They defeated the Patriots 33-14, which resulted in the sixth-largest home defeat the Patriots have suffered during the Belichick era.

Justin Fields and the offense put up a stunning 33 points on the backs of Fields' two touchdowns and a score each from David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Back in 2020, the Bears defeated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday night football. If memory serves Bears fans correctly, they would remember Nick Foles led the team at quarterback.

Foles threw for 243 yards and one touchdown to Jimmy Graham. Montgomery added on a three-yard touchdown of his own and the Bears' defense kept Brady and Tampa Bay's herculean offense to 19 points.

The Bears are making themselves notable after Monday night's victory. National pundits also gave credit to the Bears for defeating the Patriots in the national spotlight, by gifting them a higher power ranking.

