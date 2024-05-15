Bears have one of the easiest schedules in 2024

The Chicago Bears made a lot of changes to their team in the last few months. Some great players will be joining the team for the first time in 2024. All of them hope to make a positive impact on the team right away. If they do, they might end up being a very respectable football team.

They haven’t been a winning squad since winning the NFC North in 2018. Coming in last place in 2023 may help them take a step in 2024, as they have one of the easiest schedules in the league.

The Bears have the third easiest schedule in the NFL, with a .467 average winning percentage for their 2024 opponents. Only the New Orleans Saints (.453) and Atlanta Falcons (.453) have easier slates. It’s the definition of a last-place schedule for Chicago. This may be the last year that they have this advantage, as they hope to avoid last place for a long time.

The other three teams in the NFC North have opponent-winning percentages above .500. That could also work out well for the Bears, as those teams have a harder schedule. The Green Bay Packers have the most difficult in the division with .526, which is tied for third toughest in the NFL.

In addition to playing their NFC rivals twice, Chicago will face the NFC West and AFC South next season, which includes home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as away games against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. The Bears will also face the last-place finishers in the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East.

It’s exciting to think Chicago will make strides in 2024, and it makes it even better knowing they have a last place schedule for their first year of this window. Winning the NFC North will still be difficult, but the Bears may surprise some people.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire