Bears OLB Robert Quinn, WR Jakeem Grant named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl, the team announced Monday, where they will be starters at their respective positions.

Quinn has bounced back in a huge way following a disappointing 2020 season. Quinn entered Week 15 with 14.0 sacks, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL and third best in a Bears single season. Quinn is just 3.5 shy of tying Richard Dent’s single-season record of 17.5 set in 1984.

Quinn was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, where he logged 5.5 sacks, 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Grant was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins back in October, where he’s been a solid punt and kickoff returner. In nine games, Grant has averaged 16.3 yards on 15 punt returns with one touchdown, as well as 23 yards on two kickoff returns. On offense he caught nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant’s most impressive feat came last week against the Packers, when he returned a punt 97 yards for a score — the first punt return touchdown of the season — to add to his offensive touchdown.

For the second straight season, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

