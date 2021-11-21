Bears OLB Robert Quinn off to strong start vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears are without star edge rusher Khalil Mack, who landed on injured reserve with season-ending foot surgery, but it’s Robert Quinn who’s stepping up in his absence against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quinn had an impressive first quarter for the Bears, where he sacked Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley twice to jumpstart Chicago’s pass rush against Baltimore.

Quinn entered the game with a team-best 6.5 sacks, which brings his total to 8.5 on the season. After a two-sack performance in his first season in Chicago, Quinn has rebounded as one of the team’s best defensive players through the first half of the season.

He has three tackles, including two for a loss, and two sacks into the second quarter.

Chicago has sacked Huntley three times into the second quarter, and their defense is going to need to continue to bring pressure to make things hard on Huntley, who’s making his first NFL start.

The Bears and Ravens are scoreless in the second quarter.

